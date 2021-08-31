THE COMMUNITY'S COLLEGE: Auto tech wing coming to campus

“The plans are getting a lot better." Words from the senior Marv Krieger that gave me encouragement that we were headed in the right direction. Marv reminded me he had designed at least two of the Krieger dealerships as we discussed the auto technology wing of the new career and technical education facility, scheduled to open fall of 2022 on the campus of Muscatine Community College. A few months ago, Marv and I were eating lunch together and I shared the initial plans. He had a lot of questions. This time, he liked what he saw better. The main feature of the new building will be hands-on programs that we were unable to offer before due to specialized space and equipment requirements. With the overwhelming support of voters in eastern Iowa, the college passed a $40 million bond referendum to build these much-needed new spaces across our service district.
The building will be visible from Colorado Street and accessible from the existing parking lot in front of Strahan Hall. The auto tech wing is designed to have six bays with equipment adequate to accommodate teaching students to work on electric cars. An e-charging station is also being considered. In a conversation with Joey Krieger last week, he assured us of the Krieger family’s support. “Whatever we can do to make this successful for Muscatine, we’re in."
This alignment with local business is critical for the future success of the community college. It benefits the students, most of all, who are assured the training is relevant, they will have stable and rewarding careers when they are done — and many times, can start working in the field while they are still students — and they can stay right here in Muscatine when they graduate. Joey offered one of his most senior master technicians to mentor the students as they begin their journey and show them the many possibilities this field offers. A good technician is worth their weight in gold. Mentoring with a master technician? Priceless.
Show me another community where this happens. Where the voters overwhelmingly support the community college expansion during a global pandemic, no less. Where the school district guarantees students will enroll in high-demand programs. Where other partners share in the excitement and speak of the project as if it were their own. Where business owners approach the college to assure their support and we are in this together.
Our community of Muscatine is a special place. Muscatine Community College has been a part of it since 1929. The community has our commitment that we will respond to workforce needs, work with partners to solve community issues, and bring our best game to the table day-in and day-out.
Dr. Naomi DeWinter is the President of Muscatine Community College, “The Community’s College”. MJC/MCC was established in 1929 and has proudly served the community for over 90 years. Contact ndewinter@eicc.edu.