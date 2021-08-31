THE COMMUNITY'S COLLEGE: Auto tech wing coming to campus

“The plans are getting a lot better." Words from the senior Marv Krieger that gave me encouragement that we were headed in the right direction. Marv reminded me he had designed at least two of the Krieger dealerships as we discussed the auto technology wing of the new career and technical education facility, scheduled to open fall of 2022 on the campus of Muscatine Community College. A few months ago, Marv and I were eating lunch together and I shared the initial plans. He had a lot of questions. This time, he liked what he saw better. The main feature of the new building will be hands-on programs that we were unable to offer before due to specialized space and equipment requirements. With the overwhelming support of voters in eastern Iowa, the college passed a $40 million bond referendum to build these much-needed new spaces across our service district.

The building will be visible from Colorado Street and accessible from the existing parking lot in front of Strahan Hall. The auto tech wing is designed to have six bays with equipment adequate to accommodate teaching students to work on electric cars. An e-charging station is also being considered. In a conversation with Joey Krieger last week, he assured us of the Krieger family’s support. “Whatever we can do to make this successful for Muscatine, we’re in."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}