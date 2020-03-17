The Distractions

Since the earliest explorers landed on Antarctica, the leaders recognized that they needed distractions for the men. The same is true today.
When Captain Robert Falcon Scott led the Discovery Expedition, his team included scientists, sailors and explorers. To help them occupy their time when they could not go outside or while they were waiting for the next trip, he coordinated lectures. Each person gave talks about what they knew best, or at least better than others in the group. The scientist gave talks about the local wildlife and gravity experiments. The dog handler talked about caring for the animals. At other times they would play games inside and outside, weather permitting.
Life today at McMurdo Station is like the early explorers; there is down time that needs to be filled, even with six-day workweeks. Last time we talked about the traveling and trails that are available to those on Station. Today we’ll talk about other recreational opportunities.
We have games, social spots, quiet recreation and alone time. Many people who come here like the solitude that comes with being in a remote location. Those who seek longer periods of solitude choose the winter season. During winter, the population will drop to under 200 people. Depending on the year’s schedule, this can be four months or as long as six months. It all depends on the plane schedules.
For others, time on station is about sharing it with others. During the summer, we peaked with over 1,200. For many of us, social gatherings are what we thrive on. The first place I saw people gathered was at my first meal. Our kitchen and dining room are known as the galley and can seat over 300 people at a time. After a while, you notice different groups of people eating at different times. Some folks group by work centers and others through common interests. This location is also where we hold our large presentations. Like Scott, people present on their area of expertise or life experiences. Our main responsibility to the NSF is providing support for the science teams. What the scientists give back in return is science lectures on Sunday nights at 7. This year a BBC crew was filming for the series Frozen Planet II. We had an opportunity to hear about their experience and see some of their pre-production footage. On other nights, we heard about our coworkers’ travels around the world. One such presentation was about a gentleman’s travels in Southeast Asia.
The next most popular watering hole is the bar. Like many a small town across America, we are no different. We have two of them: Gallagher’s and Southern Comfort. For a quieter gathering, there’s the Coffee House. I have enjoyed going to each of these on different occasions. On Friday nights, Gallagher’s hosts Karaoke night and will also host live music. Just before Christmas, the best Santa Claus contest was held there. Southern Comfort is a quieter location with a pool table and shuffleboard table. At the Coffee House, we have a well-stocked game center including Monopoly, Clue, Scrabble, Dominoes, Scategories and Pictionary. It’s also home to a large screen TV — perfect for movie nights.
For those who like to participate in athletic pursuits, the recreation department has a race every month. This gives the runners an opportunity to practice their sport in events. On Christmas I participated in the “Ob Hill Uphill." This is a run up Observation Hill, which is a steep hill right next to the station reaching up 750 feet. I kept it to a walk and soon found out that even my walk was too fast. I stopped two-thirds of the way up and rested. In the New Year, they sponsored a marathon and half-marathon. Since our terrain is very hilly, we utilized the ice shelf to get the required 26-mile run. For those who do not run, you have the option of walking, skiing or riding a fat-tire bike. There is also an indoor gym where folks play basketball, soccer and volleyball, to name a few. Recreation also sponsors events that leave town. One that I participated on is a snowmobile ride to a plateau. From the plateau you can see out over the Ross Ice Shelf and the Erebus Glacier Tongue, a mountain outlet glacier. Another fun adventure is the Pegasus site. This is the site of the old Pegasus airfield where a Pegasus airplane crashed and is still in the ice.
For smaller gatherings, we have lounges in each of the dorms. The dorm I live in has a lounge on the second floor that includes a room for watching TV on one side and playing Ping-Pong on the other side. The divider between them are bookshelves containing discs and VCR tapes of movies and TV series that people have left for others to enjoy. Most of the lounges have TVs, many have pool tables and one lounge has been turned into a well-stocked library. Like the videos, many people have left books here for others to enjoy. We even have laundry room parties, due to the warmth of the room.
During the holidays the station will also have “town-wide” gatherings. For Halloween, there was a costume party in the gym. For Thanksgiving, they organized a delicious feast in the galley with a complimentary glass of wine for those who wanted. To accommodate everyone, they took reservations. For Christmas, they hosted a party at the Vehicle Maintenance Facility with live music. This building is large enough that bands played at one end in the large service bays and solo and small groups sang and played at the other end, in the rebuild shop. Like Thanksgiving, they also had a Christmas meal. I arrived in time to partake in the delicious meal of lobster and crab. The individual departments also have their own Christmas gatherings. Our Supply Department, also had secret Santa gifts. In this way, the department can make Christmas seem a little more like a family gathering. One of the biggest events, and most enthusiastically attended, is Ice Stock. This takes place on New Year’s Eve and showcases the musical talents of the residents. The bands range from country to rock, classical to contemporary metal, and even a marching band. I like to say Ice Stock is the largest music festival on the continent.
Last, but certainly not least, we have small group activities. These are centered on personal interests and help to maintain a well-rounded life. These are led by community member volunteers. These activities are Yoga/stretching classes, weight training, crafts, writing letters home, and stitching and knitting.
I would, of course, be remiss if I did not mention the opportunity to worship. For those who want to continue practicing their faith in community, we have a midweek Bible study and a variety of faith worship services on Sunday morning. A couple of weeks ago I had the honor of leading the protestant service.
I know that I have missed many things that happen here, but that being said, I hope I was able to continue to give you a better sense of what life is like on the seventh continent. These activities will continue to be essential to life here as the temperatures continue to fall and the darkness begins to take over.
In the past couple of weeks, many days have seen negative temperatures with wind chills falling below negative 30. Our periods of time spent outside are becoming shorter and fewer as the weeks go by.
Until we talk again.
Peace, Jim