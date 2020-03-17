The Distractions

For those who like to participate in athletic pursuits, the recreation department has a race every month. This gives the runners an opportunity to practice their sport in events. On Christmas I participated in the “Ob Hill Uphill." This is a run up Observation Hill, which is a steep hill right next to the station reaching up 750 feet. I kept it to a walk and soon found out that even my walk was too fast. I stopped two-thirds of the way up and rested. In the New Year, they sponsored a marathon and half-marathon. Since our terrain is very hilly, we utilized the ice shelf to get the required 26-mile run. For those who do not run, you have the option of walking, skiing or riding a fat-tire bike. There is also an indoor gym where folks play basketball, soccer and volleyball, to name a few. Recreation also sponsors events that leave town. One that I participated on is a snowmobile ride to a plateau. From the plateau you can see out over the Ross Ice Shelf and the Erebus Glacier Tongue, a mountain outlet glacier. Another fun adventure is the Pegasus site. This is the site of the old Pegasus airfield where a Pegasus airplane crashed and is still in the ice.