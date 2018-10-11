A few weeks ago, I asked if your life was a question mark or a period. I encouraged you to say yes to your dreams. Let me ask you, when you close your eyes and dream, what do you see?”
There is an old native American adage that says, “God painted the picture of the perfect dam inside the beavers head. The beaver spends the rest of its life trying to build it.”
The dam is the beavers dream and passion. If you know anything about beavers, you know that their whole life centers around building that dam.
What is painted inside your head?
My degree and training are music education. A professor at my college would always remind us that the most successful band directors were not always the best or most qualified band directors, but instead were the most organized. They have their picture of success clearly in their head then go about the business of getting their proverbial “Ducks in a Row.” I know from personal experience that this is true. I’ve succeeded in life and business — and I’ve failed in life and business — then succeeded again.
Getting organized for success is all-important, but what does it mean? It does not mean having your paperclips and pencils in their place. It doesn’t mean your desk should be spotless and arranged. It does mean having your dreams, goals, intentions and actions coordinated and in optimistic sync with the picture painted in your head. Sounds simple and it is, but it isn’t easy.
Do you see your dam? If so, it’s time to line up your ducks.
If you can see it and you are organized for success ...
Give your dream life!
• Your dream is your vision of success. You must believe you can make it happen.
• Your goals are your dreams written down in a way that is easy to understand and share. You must be able to cast your dream in a vision to others in a word picture that makes them buy into your dream.
• Your intentions are your sincere beliefs in action that you can make your dreams become your reality. Every move you make must be intentionally moving towards your dream.
• Your actions are the written steps you take to make it all so.
Whether it’s a large business with a cast of thousands or a personal dream of being a concert violinist with the Chicago Symphony, it’s the same basic plan. Your dream, goals, intentions and actions must be in complete coordination with each other to make it all happen.
I see it all the time.
I see people who say they want one thing, but their actions create something different. They claim they want to live their dream, but their actions create chaos and failure. In other words, their actions and intentions are not coordinated with their dreams and goals. I always wonder how they can be surprised when they fail. Being positive or “wanting it badly” isn’t enough. Hard work alone will not give you the desired result. Being optimistic and aligning your dreams, goals, intentions and actions with your dream will always give you your best chance.
We really can’t control much of anything in life.
With any endeavor, many things can go wrong and many things can go right. We cannot control much of anything, but the two things we can control, we must. We can control our attitude, which determines how we respond to the things that go wrong … and we can control our effort. “Be optimistic and work hard.”
Be careful when listening to me or anyone else!
No one person has all the answers. Use good judgment. Be discerning about where you get your information and advice. There are a lot of gurus out there who’s only success has been collecting money from people who they give advice. Also remember, in any plan, a little luck and excellent timing go a long way. You can take control of your life and make your dreams come true, just make sure you are organized, and your actions are in sync with your dream.
And above all ...
Be passionate! Love it or don’t do it. Believe in it with your heart, soul and mind — or forget it.
Life’s too short.
Do what you love.
Give it your best shot.
