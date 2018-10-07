I have been writing this column for almost two years. The fact you are reading my words today is humbling. Writing to you is a privilege and I am more grateful than you can know. Thank you.
I am not a political pundit. I don’t give my opinions or endorse candidates. The news is filled with those dedicated to telling you how you should think. I have more respect for you. I believe in the intelligence of the American voter.
I am however, going to sadly comment on the conduct of our elected officials in our U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and share that I think we as citizens must rise above the fray and demand better from those who claim they represent us.
Let me begin by reminding those in the House and Senate that “We the People” elected you. You were not elected by a political party to support their agenda regardless of our wishes. We elected you to represent “us!”
Last week, on live television, we witnessed dishonesty from both sides. We watched political grandstanding of the worst sorts. We watched as senators used the lives of two people to further their political ambitions. We witnessed a woman who felt it was her civic duty to tell her story but specifically did not want to be identified. Then, the party she trusted, purposely leaked her information to the press, destroying her life forever, and did so for their party’s political gain. Shame on them.
On the other side, we watched a party who is hell-bent on ramming through a nominee as quickly as possible, even though an additional FBI probe into these allegations was warranted and needed. Shame also on them. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed.
Mrs. Ford tells a credible and heart-wrenching story. She is believable.
Judge Kavanaugh has an exemplary record of flawless public service for almost three decades. He shares a compelling defense. He is believable.
What is not believable nor acceptable for me is the behavior of our elected officials. Most on both sides have acted admirably, while others have deceived us and used this very sad but important moment in American history to try and move their agenda and political ambitions forward. They destroyed the lives of two families. Those families deserved better. We deserve better representation.
We the People are the only solution. We must rise above loyalty to party and renew our loyalty to country. Ruining the lives of two people is unacceptable and must not be tolerated by those they “allegedly” represent. Using these hearings to showboat is not representing the people of your State. Please, walking out of a hearing in a way that maximizes your dramatic exposure is not what we elected you to do. Have your Spartacus moment elsewhere and please stick to doing the business we elected you to do. We deserve better.
Again, most of our elected officials on both sides performed professionally and admirably. A few did not and its those few adults acting like spoiled children that garner the attention. Remember those few at the ballot box.
Where is the positive here?
The positive is us. We must, and I believe will, rise above it all and demand our politicians do their job. We have a constitution and a system that has served us well for almost 250 years. We have a nominee. He deserves a fair and rational hearing followed by an up and down vote. Vote him in or vote him out. That is what we do. Most importantly that is who we are.
We must demand performance from our elected officials, but do not let their unprofessional behavior influence us to follow suit. Love your neighbor, regardless of their views. Debate if you choose but do so with respect for those who disagree.
Always remember that Plato warned us to “Never give power to those who seek it!” Last week, we witnessed a few who seek power regardless of the costs.
I do believe in American exceptionalism. Not because we are smarter than others, but because we have the better system.
I stand upon our Constitution because it does not lean left or right. Our Constitution is unwaveringly unbiased. At moments like these, we must rely on this sacred document to bind us together regardless of political views or agenda, or we risk being torn apart.
I trust the will of the people. I trust in my ability to think for myself. I trust my fellow citizens. I trust you. I may disagree, but I will always honor the certified results of our elections. The day after an election, I’ll also remember that the results are not permanent and there are more elections to come.
We must lean on our founding documents and not allow a few self-serving politicians on both sides to destroy who we are.
Be optimistic.
We deserve better.
We are better.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.