Viewpoint: If you’re struggling with mental health right now, you’re not alone.
Viewpoint: If you’re struggling with mental health right now, you’re not alone.

  • Updated
The holiday season can be a time of joy, family traditions, and celebrating with loved ones. But this is also the second year in a row when festivities might look a little different, or individuals are feeling heightened stress and anxiety about their holiday plans.

If you’re experiencing stress, anxiety, depression, or any other mental health concerns right now, you are not alone.

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness, and 64% of individuals said the holidays may make their conditions worse.

During this time of the year, individuals could be feeling anxiety from COVID-19, stress from financial pressure, or grief from losing a loved one, just to name a few. No matter how you are feeling this holiday season, know that it’s OK not to be OK. And if you are having difficulty navigating daily life because of mental illness, therapy is a valuable resource.

Across the state, organizations like Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) and many others offer therapy services to children, adults, families, and couples, and many — including LSI — are able to provide therapy virtually, so you can access care from the comfort of your home.

If you or someone you know could benefit from therapy this holiday season, there are expert therapists ready and available to work with you. It’s OK to ask for help.

James Guentherman is LSI’s vice president of programs and services and a licensed mental health counselor (LMHC). He can be reached at James.Guentherman@LSIowa.org.

James Guentherman
