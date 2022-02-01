VIEWPOINT: Modernize our tax system to enhance our competitiveness

When the U.S. Census Bureau released its 2020 data, it confirmed that Iowa’s population growth has been anemic. Our overall population increased by 4.7%, but the report acknowledged that most of these gains occurred in a few metros and suburbs, while 68 of Iowa’s 99 counties lost people. In fact, two-thirds of our counties hit their peak population in the 1950s or earlier. To add to our population issues, we are facing the most acute worker shortage in a generation. Eventually, if Iowa employers can’t find qualified workers here, they will relocate elsewhere. That’s a sobering fact for those of us that enjoy calling Iowa home.

The Iowa Business Council focuses on efforts that help attract, retain and re-engage a talented workforce. We know addressing important issues such as rural broadband, affordable child care and workforce housing will play a critical role in making our state a better place to live and work. However, there is one major policy initiative that has the potential to accelerate Iowa’s path to a much stronger future. That opportunity is tax reform.