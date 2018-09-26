Is your life a period or a question mark?
Sounds like a silly question, but it is important to answer. Do you make judgments quickly and move on? If so, you may be cheating yourself out of much of the success you could achieve and happiness you can enjoy.
As I travel through my life, I ask questions of friends, neighbors and total strangers alike. I have learned much from my inquisitiveness and what I learn often surprises me. I find that happy people often pause before answering and then respond with a question. Most of the unhappy people know and encounter answer quickly and decisively, then ask no follow up questions.
Happy people use questions to engage in a give and take conversation, while unhappy people give a quick response and rarely ask a question in return. I think being a decisive person, a quality that is often revered, is overrated. Turning life’s questions into quick black and white answers cheats yourself out of enjoying the spectrum of colors in-between a stark yes or no response. And the other thing my inquisitive nature has taught me is that most quick answers are pessimistic or negative in nature.
Just say yes
Most people find it easy to say no. It requires little effort or thought. The word “no” is effective at ending a conversation and often, that is the intention, but negative responses to questions almost never lead you to happiness.
Want to be happy? Find ways to say yes to others and most importantly, to yourself. Almost everyone I’ve met has unrealized dreams. They had an idea they are sure would have succeeded; they have a book within them that has never been written and a song in their soul that has never been sung. Saying no to your dreams is easy but is a tragic loss of possibilities. Just say yes! Write the book, sing the song, apply for the promotion, change careers, start a business, fall in love! Don’t over-think it, just say yes!
Ready, Fire, Aim
I’ve lived my life by the words, “ready, fire, aim.” Just say yes and pull the trigger. If you make a mess because you fired before aiming, clean it up and keep going, but if you never fire, you never get things done, you have no chance at success and your dreams, remain dreams. You can aim forever and let your goals and dreams pass you by, or you can jump in and take your shot.
What keeps people from firing? Fear. Fear of the unknown. The question, “What happens if I fail?” is a life stopping/dream killing question. Change it to “What happens when I succeed?”
Optimism always trumps pessimism. Be positive! Ask the optimistic question and the answer will encourage you to succeed.
Reinvent yourself and say yes to your dreams
I have reinvented myself repeatedly. Sometimes it is life’s unexpected circumstances that force me to change or at other times, I get bored and I only want to do things that make me happy. In my life, I have been a music teacher, an entrepreneur, a president of a public company, a professional musician, an inspirational/motivational speaker, an author and syndicated columnist. On top of this, I am also working to produce two movies and a documentary. I focus on helping people become optimistic, positive, successful and happy. Of course, I have failed as often as I have succeeded, but the key is to keep moving towards your dreams.
Always do what you enjoy
Do not fear failure. You won’t always succeed, but you will learn from failure and it will lead you to your next step towards success. Always give it your best shot. I’m not smarter or more talented, I just say yes more than most. Most importantly, I say yes to my dreams. Will you say yes to your dreams? I want the very same for you. Ask questions, encourage and feed your curiosity — and just say yes!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.