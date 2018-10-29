On our way home from an August vacation in Wisconsin we stopped at a Dairy Queen in a small town. As we entered we heard a woman loudly exclaiming “You ain’t gonna get no ice cream!” I’m not a grammar expert but that sentence was like fingernails on a chalkboard.
We ended up sitting close to the woman and couldn’t help but overhear the conversation. At the table with her were two small boys, about ages 3 and 5, and a man who appeared to be her boyfriend. For the next 20-30 minutes we listened to a barrage of despairing remarks from both adults aimed specifically at the children. The kids were repeatedly called brats and berated, were threatened with a spanking if they spilled their drinks, did not finish all of their meal or misbehaved in any way.
When mom left the table to go to the restroom the boyfriend made sure the little boys understood that if they acted up, their mother would not return. The younger one began to cry. When Mom did return, both mom and boyfriend laughed at the leverage boyfriend had used. At one point mom said “If you don’t straighten up right now I will call your daddy and you will have to go live with him.” At that point both boys became visibly upset.
We did not witness any physical abuse but assume there was plenty of that at home. What we did see was extreme emotional abuse. The sore lack of parenting skills was appalling, to say the least. To be fair, we don’t know the background of the adults but there is a pretty good chance they were raised by domineering, threatening parents. If that’s the case, no wonder the abusive parenting cycle continues.
During the entire time we did not hear a single word of encouragement. The words please or thank you were never spoken and neither adult came close to praising the boys or showing their love in the least way.
When the kids enter school they, along with their teachers, will face big challenges. Positive interaction with other students, the ability to make friends, and overcoming a low self-esteem will be difficult for them.
Yes, parents have the right to raise their children as they see fit, and in extreme cases the legal system gets involved. What we witnessed at the DQ may not qualify for court intervention, but our hearts were heavy as we saw the family get into their van and drive off. We hope and pray these two defenseless boys will be survivors of their upbringing and break the cycle of poor parenting when they have their own families. Sadly, the odds are not in their favor.
