VIEWPONT: Doubling Down on Taxpayer Fund Abuse

As Iowa follows along other states in its efforts to extend high-speed internet service to every possible geographic corner, government-owned networks (GONs) are lining up at the trough once again for more taxpayer funding for their economically-questionable broadband systems. As highlighted by the Taxpayer Protection Alliance’s comprehensive national study “GON with the Wind,” GONs are rarely successful without massive taxpayer or electricity/gas/water ratepayer subsidies.
For example, one of 2022’s Empower Iowa Rural Broadband grant award recipients, the Muscatine Water, Electric and Communications Utility, has a long history of forcing its electricity ratepayers to fund its communications utility. Only seven years ago, Muscatine’s electric utility had to forgive more than $25 million in loans to its communications utility and slash the interest rate on the remaining loan balance to 0.5 percent. At the same time, the utility board increased electricity rates by 4 percent in 2014 and 2015, claiming that such rate increases were necessary due to higher costs of coal and purchased electricity. With annual operating revenues of less than $100 million, the electric utility’s gift of $25 million to the communications division could have more effectively been used to cut electric rates, rather than increase them.
Undeterred by its history of massive waste of electric utility funds, the Muscatine Communications Utility applied for and received two Empower Rural Iowa broadband grants, one for more than $547,000 and the other for more than $623,000. With this influx of taxpayer funds of nearly $1.2 million, the Muscatine Communication Utility will expand its wasteful system beyond its city limits to provide internet service to just 327 homes and 26 businesses. This doubling down of gifted funds to build and run its operations only highlights the inefficiency of Muscatine’s GON.
No one disputes that accessible internet service is in the public’s interest. The manner in which this service is provided, however, matters greatly. Private sector broadband organizations compete to provide fast, reliable service funded by those who use it. GONs, on the other hand, are forced to take funds from the general public through taxpayer funds or electricity/gas/water rates, even from those who do not choose to use the GON internet service.
Economic efficiency would dictate that private providers should be incentivized rather than let bureaucrats throw more money at sector already-wasteful government boondoggles. As more taxpayer funds are doled out to extend internet service to every corner of the state, it is important for policymakers and grant providers to use taxpayer funds efficiently and avoid wasteful GONs.
Chip Baltimore is a senior fellow of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, principal of BA Consulting Group, LLC, a former 8-year state representative, and an attorney licensed in both Iowa and Missouri.