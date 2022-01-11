VIEWPONT: Doubling Down on Taxpayer Fund Abuse

As Iowa follows along other states in its efforts to extend high-speed internet service to every possible geographic corner, government-owned networks (GONs) are lining up at the trough once again for more taxpayer funding for their economically-questionable broadband systems. As highlighted by the Taxpayer Protection Alliance’s comprehensive national study “GON with the Wind,” GONs are rarely successful without massive taxpayer or electricity/gas/water ratepayer subsidies.

For example, one of 2022’s Empower Iowa Rural Broadband grant award recipients, the Muscatine Water, Electric and Communications Utility, has a long history of forcing its electricity ratepayers to fund its communications utility. Only seven years ago, Muscatine’s electric utility had to forgive more than $25 million in loans to its communications utility and slash the interest rate on the remaining loan balance to 0.5 percent. At the same time, the utility board increased electricity rates by 4 percent in 2014 and 2015, claiming that such rate increases were necessary due to higher costs of coal and purchased electricity. With annual operating revenues of less than $100 million, the electric utility’s gift of $25 million to the communications division could have more effectively been used to cut electric rates, rather than increase them.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}