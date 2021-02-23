WAHL: Iowa needs an Essential Workers’ Bill of Rights

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Providing hazard pay for essential workers in harm’s way. I support establishing a grant fund for hazard pay to essential workers in environments that expose them to the risk of COVID-19 (SF 412).

• Making sure workers who contract COVID-19 on the job are eligible for workers compensation. Workers who do their part to keep our communities going deserve that support while laid up due to work-related illness (SF 138).

• Requiring the Iowa Labor Commissioner to provide enforceable health and safety standards for workplaces and COVID-19. The pandemic has brought to light many the risks workers encounter in certain jobs. Workplace standards ought to be adjusted accordingly.

• Providing whistleblower protections for employees who file a complaint due to risk of contracting COVID-19 in the workplace. Nobody should fear retribution for a good-faith effort to address workplace safety concerns.

• Requiring employers to report positive COVID-19 cases to all individuals directly or indirectly impacted at the workplace. This simple step would ensure all workers have they information they need to take care of their own health and that of their family.