WAHLS - American Rescue Plan: All Iowans will benefit

The last year has been incredibly difficult for our state, and Iowa women have been especially hard hit by the pandemic. Throughout the country, more than 2.5 million women have dropped out of the workforce in the past year. In fact, female participation dipped to 57%, its lowest point in more than three decades.

The American Rescue Plan—the largest relief package for families in U.S. history—will have a huge, positive impact. For example, the federal legislation signed into law on March 11 provides $110 billion to expand the Child Tax Credit. Experts say the bill could slash child poverty by almost 50%, and help many women get back to work.

Millions of parents will get $3,600 per child this year. Single parents making less than $75,000 and couples making less than $150,000 will receive a monthly tax credit of $300 for every child under 6 and $250 for every child 6 and over.

Other good news in the American Rescue Plan includes:

• More than $400 billion in public health spending—or roughly 21% of the stimulus package—for a national vaccination program, testing expansion, a public health jobs program, and other critical measures to combat the virus.

• $358 billion for safely reopening schools and emergency paid leave for those who test positive for COVID-19.