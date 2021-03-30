WAHLS - American Rescue Plan: Good for small businesses and Iowans’ pocketbooks

Small businesses and their employees have taken a harder hit from the COVID-19 pandemic than almost any other sector of the economy. Fortunately, because of President Biden’s leadership and the American Rescue Plan: help is on the way. Signed into law March 11, the American Rescue Plan will help save lives, livelihoods and Main Street businesses.
The ARP will get overdue relief to nonprofits, restaurants, bars and other small businesses, including:
• $25 billion in new grants for restaurants and bars that have lost revenue because of the pandemic.
• An additional $7.25 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program and expanded eligibility to include more nonprofits.
• $15 billion to provide $10,000 grants to small businesses in low-income communities that have been most affected by COVID.
• $1.25 billion for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, which begins accepting applications April 8.
This $50 billion in aid builds on the $1 trillion in COVID-19 small business funding approved by Congress in 2020.
Our local small businesses and their employees — and our entire economy — will also get a boost from the ARP’s investment in vaccinating more Iowans, which will allow them to get out in their communities and safely shop in person once again.
At the state level, we too should turn our attention to helping Iowa’s small businesses and their employees recover from an unprecedented year.
While Gov. Reynolds and the Republican-controlled Legislature have taken more of a “hands off” approach to boosting economic opportunities and putting money into Iowans’ pocketbooks during the pandemic, Legislative Democrats have introduced over two dozen bills to help build on the American Rescue Plan by:
• Using budget surplus and economic emergency funds to support struggling small businesses on Main Street with direct grants (SF 325)
• Expanding access to affordable child care (SF 437, SF 177, SF 186)
• Enacting universal preschool for early childhood learners (SF 189, SF 65)
And much more.
I’ll continue digging into other features of the American Rescue Plan — and how Senate Democrats’ COVID Recovery Plan could enhance it — in my columns over the coming weeks.
State Senator Zach Wahls represents Iowa Senate District 37, which includes Cedar County, portions of Johnson County, and Wilton in Muscatine County. Contact him at 319-318-2094 or zach.wahls@legis.iowa.gov.