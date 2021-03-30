WAHLS - American Rescue Plan: Good for small businesses and Iowans’ pocketbooks

Small businesses and their employees have taken a harder hit from the COVID-19 pandemic than almost any other sector of the economy. Fortunately, because of President Biden’s leadership and the American Rescue Plan: help is on the way. Signed into law March 11, the American Rescue Plan will help save lives, livelihoods and Main Street businesses.

The ARP will get overdue relief to nonprofits, restaurants, bars and other small businesses, including:

• $25 billion in new grants for restaurants and bars that have lost revenue because of the pandemic.

• An additional $7.25 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program and expanded eligibility to include more nonprofits.

• $15 billion to provide $10,000 grants to small businesses in low-income communities that have been most affected by COVID.

• $1.25 billion for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, which begins accepting applications April 8.

This $50 billion in aid builds on the $1 trillion in COVID-19 small business funding approved by Congress in 2020.

