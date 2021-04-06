WAHLS: American Rescue Plan: A financial boost for many Iowa families

The Iowa Senate Republican budget plan announced last week ignores the working Iowans who continue to face an economic and health care crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortunately, the federal American Rescue Plan is the biggest piece of anti-poverty legislation in more than 50 years. It’s putting money directly into the hands of Iowans, lifting thousands of Iowa children out of poverty and making health care affordable for many Iowans.

The American Rescue Plan is:

• Sending $1,400 checks to adults and those with child dependents.

• Extending bonus federal unemployment benefits through September.

• Exempting the first $10,200 in unemployment benefits from income taxes.

• Growing family incomes by expanding the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and the Child & Dependent Care Credit.

• Reducing costs and increasing access to affordable health insurance.

• Providing emergency housing and rental assistance.

• Combating food insecurity by supporting nutrition assistance programs that are good for families and for farmers.