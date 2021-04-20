WAHLS: American Rescue Plan good for Iowa kids

The federal American Rescue Plan signed into law last month is one of the most pro-family, pro-education pieces of legislation in American history. In his first 100 days, President Biden has already secured a signature win that many presidents struggle to achieve in two terms.
The American Rescue Plan will help Iowa families with:
• A third round of economic impact payments of up to $1,400 per Iowan for more than two million adults and 800,000 children. This is 91% of all adults in the state and 89% of all children.
• Additional relief of up to $1,600 per child through the Child Tax Credit to the families of 670,000 children. This will help lift 25,000 Iowa children out of poverty. The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit get boosts, too.
• More than $803 million in relief for Iowa’s K-12 schools. This funding will:
- Help schools put in place the effective measures to keep students and educators safe.
- Address any “learning loss” students may have experienced through virtual learning and other transitions they’ve made over the last year.
- Expand mental health services and support for students’ emotional and physical well-being.
- Reduce class sizes and modify spaces to comply with social distancing.
- Modernize HVAC systems, hire more school custodians, nurses and counselors, and expand transportation services with additional buses and drivers.
- Expand access to technology to improve digital learning, particularly for low-income students and students with disabilities.
American Rescue Plan funding must be used to maintain Iowa’s education efforts—not fill holes left by state budget cuts.
As we hammer out the state budget, I hope Republicans will work with Democratic legislators to seize the opportunity to build on unprecedented federal resources that can help set every Iowa child on a path to success. President Biden and Congressional Democrats like Representative Cindy Axne have got us going in the right direction—the rest is up to us.
State Sen. Zach Wahls represents Iowa Senate District 37, which includes Cedar County, portions of Johnson County, and Wilton in Muscatine County. Contact him at 515-281-3901 or zach.wahls@legis.iowa.gov.