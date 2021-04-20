WAHLS: American Rescue Plan good for Iowa kids

The federal American Rescue Plan signed into law last month is one of the most pro-family, pro-education pieces of legislation in American history. In his first 100 days, President Biden has already secured a signature win that many presidents struggle to achieve in two terms.

The American Rescue Plan will help Iowa families with:

• A third round of economic impact payments of up to $1,400 per Iowan for more than two million adults and 800,000 children. This is 91% of all adults in the state and 89% of all children.

• Additional relief of up to $1,600 per child through the Child Tax Credit to the families of 670,000 children. This will help lift 25,000 Iowa children out of poverty. The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit get boosts, too.

• More than $803 million in relief for Iowa’s K-12 schools. This funding will: