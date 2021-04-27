WAHLS: American Rescue Plan is helping college students

Students of all ages have had a challenging time the last 13 months, attempting to learn in new ways and under changing circumstances. Fortunately, because of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, help is here.

College students across Iowa -- enrolled in community colleges, private colleges, or our public universities -- will benefit from the American Rescue Plan’s relief for higher education. President Biden’s Plan includes $36 billion for public and private colleges and universities nationwide.

The funding will help implement safety protocols, distance learning programs, and emergency financial assistance for students whose education was sidetracked when the pandemic hit. In addition, there is increased support for such student services as mental health and social and emotional learning. Colleges and universities can use remaining funds to replace lost revenue and cover emergency expenses.

Under the American Rescue Plan, Iowa is getting more than $363 million in higher education funding. Half of that— close to $182 million — will go directly to students. Students may use the money to cover their financial losses and unforeseen expenses due to the pandemic, including:

• Tuition

• Food

• Housing

