WAHLS: Building back better

Senate Democrats propose Main Street Relief Life won’t get back to normal until we end the COVID-19 pandemic and fully reopen our state.
Many Iowans are still contracting COVID-19, and too many are dying. The vaccine rollout has been slow, and businesses are still struggling. Thankfully, President Biden is doing everything possible at the federal level to expedite things.
Over last spring and summer, a state grant program provided some relief to Iowa’s small businesses and sole proprietors as they faced the first wave of the coronavirus.
A year into this pandemic, our small Main Street businesses need help. They’re hurting because workers are getting sick, and they’re hurting because of low demand.
The leisure and hospitality industry — our restaurants, entertainment venues and lodgings—has taken a huge hit. Since December 2019, almost 69,000 jobs have been lost in Iowa. Leisure and hospitality account for close to 33,000 of those job losses.
That’s why I support a new $100 million Small Business Grant Relief Program (SF 325 (https://tinyurl.com/ja9prvh2) as part of Senate Democrats’ COVID Recovery Plan (www.senate.iowa.gov/democrats/2021/01/our-covid-recovery-plan).
It will build on the work of previous programs and will help even more businesses, providing grants between $5,000 and $25,000 for businesses with up to 50 employees.
Now is the time to help our small businesses recover and make sure they will be here to meet local needs once the pandemic is over.
Heads in the sand
Legislative Republicans are taking a path this session that I worry will set Iowa back for a long time to come. At a time when we should be helping Iowans, businesses, and communities rebound, they are making matters worse with legislation that could further damage our economy.
This is a critical week during the legislative session. Known as the “first funnel,” by end of the end of this week, all Senate bills must be voted out of a Senate committee to remain eligible for consideration. All House bills must be approved by a House committee to remain alive, as well. The big exceptions are budget and tax bills.
While Democrats propose fixes for the economic, health and community needs Iowans are facing, Senate Republicans have voted to:
- Inadequately fund our public schools.
- Shift taxpayer dollars to private schools.
- Restrict popular and convenient voting initiatives.
- Cut Iowans’ access to food assistance and other resources during hard times.
- Make it more difficult for out-of-work Iowans to collect unemployment.
- Circumvent laws, including the Iowa Civil Rights Act, based on personal beliefs.