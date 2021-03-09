WAHLS: Building back better

Senate Democrats propose Main Street Relief Life won’t get back to normal until we end the COVID-19 pandemic and fully reopen our state.

Many Iowans are still contracting COVID-19, and too many are dying. The vaccine rollout has been slow, and businesses are still struggling. Thankfully, President Biden is doing everything possible at the federal level to expedite things.

Over last spring and summer, a state grant program provided some relief to Iowa’s small businesses and sole proprietors as they faced the first wave of the coronavirus.

A year into this pandemic, our small Main Street businesses need help. They’re hurting because workers are getting sick, and they’re hurting because of low demand.

The leisure and hospitality industry — our restaurants, entertainment venues and lodgings—has taken a huge hit. Since December 2019, almost 69,000 jobs have been lost in Iowa. Leisure and hospitality account for close to 33,000 of those job losses.

That’s why I support a new $100 million Small Business Grant Relief Program (SF 325 (https://tinyurl.com/ja9prvh2) as part of Senate Democrats’ COVID Recovery Plan (www.senate.iowa.gov/democrats/2021/01/our-covid-recovery-plan).