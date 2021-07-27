WAHLS: Child Tax Credit can boost family finances and Iowa’s economic momentum

Iowa is lagging behind the national average for economic momentum, according to recent data compiled by State Policy Reports.

A comprehensive approach to pandemic recovery can help by ensuring Iowans get back on their feet, giving small businesses the tools to thrive and stabilizing small and large communities throughout the state. That includes making the most out of initiatives to get Iowa going again, such as the Child Tax Credit.

An expanded Child Tax Credit began hitting many Iowans’ bank accounts July 15. It’s providing $3,000 for each child ages 6 to 17 and to $3,600 for each child under 6. That’s more than $156 million to help 618,000 Iowa children.

Payments of $250-$300 per child will continue every month this year, ensuring 340,000 Iowa families can afford good child care, healthy food, safe housing and opportunities for their kids.

Eligible families who filed an income tax return in 2019 or 2020, or who signed up for an Economic Impact Payment last year, should have automatically received the first monthly payment via direct deposit or check.

The expanded Child Tax Credit helps make President Biden’s American Rescue Plan the largest anti-poverty legislation in more than 50 years. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, it will: