WAHLS: Corrections and public safety get a boost

The Legislature wrapped up the 2021 session by taking steps to address years of inadequate funding for Iowa’s prisons and public safety, which has had increasingly dangerous and tragic consequences. The Governor signed the bill into law June 8.

HF 861, the bipartisan Justice System appropriations bill, boosted funding for corrections, public safety and help for victims by more than $35 million.

The bulk of the increase will go to:

• Department of Corrections (increase of more than $20 million). This will allow prisons and community-based corrections to invest in improvements to keep staff, facilities and communities safe. This long-overdue funding will help bring under control the escalating violence in our prisons that led to the murder of nurse Lorena Schulte and correctional officer Robert McFarland by two inmates attempting to escape the Anamosa State Penitentiary in March.

• Department of Public Safety (increase of more than $10.5 million). This will allow the Division of Criminal Investigation and State Patrol to fill critical positions and help pay for much-needed public safety equipment.

In addition, we’ll see more resources devoted to: