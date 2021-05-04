WAHLS: Deadly Anamosa attacks highlight workplace safety needs

Fifty years ago, the Occupational Safety and Health Act went into effect, promising American workers the right to safety on the job. This was a big win for hard-working Americans. It has prevented injuries and saved lives.

Still, workers are killed on the job each year, and many more suffer injury or illness because of dangerous working conditions.

The murder of two correctional workers at the Anamosa State Penitentiary last month drew much-needed attention to the dangers of inadequate workplace safety, following years of increasing violence, prison overcrowding, staff reductions, budget cuts and OSHA violations throughout Iowa’s corrections system. Anamosa, in particular, was cited for lack of reliable communication equipment or adequate staff for emergency responses.

Senate Democrats have been sounding the alarm for years, as Republican budgets have systematically failed to adequately fund Iowa’s justice system. The refusal of Republicans to invest adequate resources means that Iowa has failed to keep up with staffing, equipment and facility needs. This session’s proposals by House Republicans (HF 861) and Senate Republicans (SF 599) continue this trend and won’t do nearly enough to improve mounting safety concerns after years of underfunding.