WAHLS: Democrats protecting Iowans' pocketbooks

The 2021 session is now in its second week of overtime. Republicans – who control the House, Senate, and Governor’s office – are still not in agreement with each other about the state budget, tax issues, and various policy items. The longer the session drags on, the more uncertainty it creates as the next fiscal year (which begins on July 1) looms.

Earlier this session, I supported comprehensive tax relief for Iowans when the Senate unanimously passed SF 576, a bipartisan compromise that would have speeded up income tax cuts for more Iowans and phased out the inheritance tax. Reasonable people could disagree on this proposal, but it was a fair compromise that did more good than harm. Unfortunately, the House did not take up the bill.

The biggest sticking point to wrapping up the session is tax and spending legislation that has been presented in a variety of forms over the last few months. Senate Republicans have now signed onto a complex bill proposed as a “compromise” by the Governor—but this bill, SF 619, is not a bipartisan compromise and may have some dire consequences.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}