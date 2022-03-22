WAHLS: Equal pay can help solve workforce crisis

Our state is facing a serious workforce crisis. Iowa has 52,000 fewer people in our labor force than we did three years ago, just after Governor Reynolds’ 2018 election.

Ensuring equal pay for equal work could encourage more folks to take Iowa jobs.

It’s a fact: Iowa working women are paid less than Iowa working men. Iowa ranks 36th in the U.S. for the gender wage gap—the difference between what men and women make.

On average, a woman working full time in Iowa earns 78 cents for every dollar a man makes. Iowa men earn, on average, $11,407 per year more than Iowa women—making Iowa’s gender pay gap worse than it is for the U.S. as a whole. Nationwide, women earn 82 cents for every dollar a man makes.

The contrast is even starker for women of color: African-American women in Iowa earn 61 cents for every dollar a white, non-Hispanic man makes. Latina women in Iowa are paid 57 cents for every dollar a white, non-Hispanic man makes. This is especially troubling when you consider that Iowa has some of the highest labor force participation rates in America.

Over the decades, women have made great gains in educational attainment and workforce participation, but unequal pay persists in most occupations. In fact, the pay gap between men and women widens as the education attainment level rises.

This year, March 15 marked National Equal Pay Day. That means on average, women who worked all of 2021 and 2022 finally earned as much on March 15 of this year as men made in 2021. Women work at least 14.5 months to earn the same amount men earn in 12 months.

It’s time for equal pay for equal work. Period.

Contact State Senator Zach Wahls at 515-281-3901 or zach.wahls@legis.iowa.gov.

