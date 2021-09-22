WAHLS: Fair representation for all Iowans

The Iowa Legislature’s role in redistricting is under way.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency has released its initial plan for Congressional, state House and state Senate districts. All Iowans can now review it and offer feedback. The Legislature will meet Oct. 5 to vote on the plan.

Iowa’s long-standing redistricting process does not allow politicians in power to pick their own districts. We must keep the process free of political interference — including partisan amendments — to ensure all Iowans have a voice in their representation.

The Legislature should approve a plan that meets Iowa’s legal and constitutional requirements, including:

• Districts must be established based on population, and the population of all districts should be as equal as practicable.

• Each Congressional district must be composed of whole counties, and the number of counties and cities divided into more than one legislative district must be as small as possible.

• Districts must be composed of convenient contiguous territory.