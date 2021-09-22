WAHLS: Fair representation for all Iowans

The Iowa Legislature’s role in redistricting is under way.
The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency has released its initial plan for Congressional, state House and state Senate districts. All Iowans can now review it and offer feedback. The Legislature will meet Oct. 5 to vote on the plan.
Iowa’s long-standing redistricting process does not allow politicians in power to pick their own districts. We must keep the process free of political interference — including partisan amendments — to ensure all Iowans have a voice in their representation.
The Legislature should approve a plan that meets Iowa’s legal and constitutional requirements, including:
• Districts must be established based on population, and the population of all districts should be as equal as practicable.
• Each Congressional district must be composed of whole counties, and the number of counties and cities divided into more than one legislative district must be as small as possible.
• Districts must be composed of convenient contiguous territory.
• Districts must be reasonably compact in form (i.e., square, rectangular or hexagonal; not irregularly shaped, to the extent permitted by natural or political boundaries).
Since 1980, Iowa’s district lines have been drawn by nonpartisan legislative staff, who follow a strict set of criteria. Iowa’s redistricting model is recognized nationwide as the “gold standard” because it doesn’t allow political influence.
Learn more about the redistricting process at legis.iowa.gov/legislators/redistricting.
State Senator Zach Wahls represents Iowa Senate District 37, which includes Cedar County, portions of Johnson County, and Wilton in Muscatine County. Contact him at 515-281-3901 or zach.wahls@legis.iowa.gov.