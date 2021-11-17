WAHLS: Hard work deserves fair pay

One of the primary reasons I ran for office was to be a voice for working Iowans, who deserve fair pay, safe working conditions and a secure retirement for a job well done.

Workers across Iowa are frustrated by:

• Stagnant wages while prices go up and big corporations make record-high profits

• Lack of respect for essential workers

• No progress on affordable, high-quality child care for working families

• No progress on providing paid family and medical leave for working families

The ongoing contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers and John Deere is just one example of the struggle workers face in building a better future for their families. Over the past few weeks, thousands of UAW members have been on the picket line, striking for compensation and benefits they’ve earned by helping John Deere make record profits.

The CEO got a 160% increase in pay and the stock price has more than doubled over the last year. That’s impressive success from a great American company. The workers who keep the company running deserve to share in that success.