WAHLS: Hard work deserves fair pay

One of the primary reasons I ran for office was to be a voice for working Iowans, who deserve fair pay, safe working conditions and a secure retirement for a job well done.
Workers across Iowa are frustrated by:
• Stagnant wages while prices go up and big corporations make record-high profits
• Lack of respect for essential workers
• No progress on affordable, high-quality child care for working families
• No progress on providing paid family and medical leave for working families
The ongoing contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers and John Deere is just one example of the struggle workers face in building a better future for their families. Over the past few weeks, thousands of UAW members have been on the picket line, striking for compensation and benefits they’ve earned by helping John Deere make record profits.
The CEO got a 160% increase in pay and the stock price has more than doubled over the last year. That’s impressive success from a great American company. The workers who keep the company running deserve to share in that success.
Farmers are also getting a bad deal from John Deere, as prices skyrocket and customer service wanes. Corporations like John Deere are lining their pockets at the expense of the very people who built their success.
We need an economy that works for hard-working Iowans, not just the top 1%. It isn’t too much to ask for good benefits, a secure retirement, safety on the job and wages you can raise a family on.
Infrastructure improvements coming to Iowa
I’m grateful to President Biden and the U.S. Congress for passing a fiscally responsible plan to invest in America’s global competitiveness, modernize our infrastructure and provide more opportunities for working families to get ahead.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will create good-paying jobs that can’t be outsourced – and make a real impact in communities across the state. It will provide more than $5 billion for Iowa projects, so that we can improve on the “C” grade the American Society of Civil Engineers gave our state for infrastructure.
Here’s just a sample of what Iowans can expect:
• Highway aid to address the 403 miles of Iowa highway in poor condition. The average Iowa driver spends $336 a year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.
• Bridge replacement and repairs. As a state, Iowa ranks worst in the nation for structurally deficient bridges, with more than 4,500 bridges in poor condition.
• Improvements that ensure every tap provides safe, healthy drinking water.
• Public transportation upgrades. In Iowa, 38% of buses and other transit vehicles are beyond their lifespan.
• Expanded internet coverage with additional funding for unserved areas. Iowa ranks 45th for broadband access and has the second-slowest internet speeds in the country.
• Enhanced protections against cyberattacks.
• Funding to address the backlog of storm resiliency and flood mitigation projects.
State Sen. Zach Wahls represents Iowa Senate District 37, which includes Cedar County, portions of Johnson County, and Wilton in Muscatine County. Contact him at 515-281-3901 or zach.wahls@legis.iowa.gov.