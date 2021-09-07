WAHLS: Hardworking Iowans deserve better

Let’s renew our commitment to Iowa’s working families.

When you put in a 40-hour work week, your contributions should be valued enough that you can make ends meet and provide opportunities for your family.

Hard-working Iowans have faced a lot of challenges in recent years including wages that don’t keep up with inflation, a lack of child care options and a pandemic that has upended everything. Statehouse Republicans have added to worker woes with attacks on bargaining rights, workplace health and safety protections, and resources for out-of-work Iowans.

The result? Workforce challenges, a child care shortage, a maternal health crisis, small businesses that still have not recovered from the pandemic and more.

Iowans continue to fight for an economy that works for all of us. This year, you succeeded by fending off multiple proposals to reduce help for Iowans who lost jobs through no fault of their own during a global pandemic and record-high unemployment.

Working Iowans, the engine of our economy, said, “We deserve better,” and defeated this mean-spirited legislation.

