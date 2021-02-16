WAHLS: inadequate school funding shifts burden to property taxpayers

One of our first priorities each session is approving education funding for the upcoming school year. This allows districts to prioritize their budgets in a way that provides students the best possible learning opportunities with the resources available.

Unfortunately, the bill approved by Iowa Senate Republicans will force many K-12 schools to make tough choices. If SF 269 becomes law, it will likely result higher in local property taxes to meet Iowa’s school funding requirements — or else more school consolidations, larger class sizes, and budget cuts.

I voted against this plan because it is fiscally irresponsible to shift a greater burden to our local governments after what has been an exceptionally difficult year for families, schools and communities.

SF 269, as passed by Iowa Senate Republicans, would provide a 2.2% increase in basic state aid to local schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Each year’s school funding is based on the previous year’s enrollment. Because COVID affected student enrollment throughout 2020, many districts will actually receive less state aid next year than they did this year. When this happens, local property taxpayers are on the hook to make up the difference.