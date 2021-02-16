WAHLS: inadequate school funding shifts burden to property taxpayers

One of our first priorities each session is approving education funding for the upcoming school year. This allows districts to prioritize their budgets in a way that provides students the best possible learning opportunities with the resources available.
Unfortunately, the bill approved by Iowa Senate Republicans will force many K-12 schools to make tough choices. If SF 269 becomes law, it will likely result higher in local property taxes to meet Iowa’s school funding requirements — or else more school consolidations, larger class sizes, and budget cuts.
I voted against this plan because it is fiscally irresponsible to shift a greater burden to our local governments after what has been an exceptionally difficult year for families, schools and communities.
SF 269, as passed by Iowa Senate Republicans, would provide a 2.2% increase in basic state aid to local schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Each year’s school funding is based on the previous year’s enrollment. Because COVID affected student enrollment throughout 2020, many districts will actually receive less state aid next year than they did this year. When this happens, local property taxpayers are on the hook to make up the difference.
After four years of school funding that didn’t keep up with inflation, the result is 141 Iowa school districts that will receive less funding for 2021-2022 than they did this year. Six of the school districts I represent across Cedar, Johnson and Muscatine counties will see a decrease in state support, under the Senate bill.
The House has since amended the bill, passing a 2.4% increase in school funding. SF 269 now returns to the Senate for further consideration.
According to the National Association of State Budget Officers, Iowa ranks 30th for the percent of state funds spent on elementary and secondary education, and we’re sixth among the eight Plains states.
Our focus should be on strengthening our local schools and standing up for taxpayers who’ve been hit hard by this pandemic. I support a robust education funding plan that will make up for inflationary losses over the past several years and provide a modest increase as well.
We could eliminate the need for any school district to raise local property taxes by simply using last year’s school enrollment numbers. I voted in favor of a proposal to do just that, but it was defeated.
Adequate state aid to our public schools is especially important following Senate passage of the Private School Voucher bill (SF 159), which would shift taxpayer dollars meant for public school students to private schools in a few Iowa communities. Taken together, these funding changes could ruin many rural and small-town public schools.
State Sen. Zach Wahls represents Iowa Senate District 37, which includes Cedar County, portions of Johnson County, and Wilton in Muscatine County. Contact him at 515-281-3901 or zach.wahls@legis.iowa.gov.