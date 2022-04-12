WAHLS: Iowa needs to lead on education again

Iowans share the goal of having great local schools. We need to invest in them so that Iowa again becomes known as the place to find people who work smart and where hard work is respected.

Unfortunately, many legislators vote time and again against essential funding for those same schools. In fact, this year’s school funding is so meager, 81 school districts won’t get a dollar more that they got last year.

That’s bad news for the many Iowa businesses that can’t find the workers they need. Iowa’s schools have traditionally made our state a place where people want to live, work and raise a family. They attracted businesses and entrepreneurs because they turned out skilled workers and innovators. Now we risk losing their investments to other states.

The topper is yet another push by Statehouse politicians to take funding from our local schools and divert it to a private school voucher program—a scheme that’s becoming increasingly unpopular with Iowa taxpayers the more they learn about it.

Our Number One focus should be Iowa’s public schools, which serve 485,000 students and offer a variety of educational options—online classes, dual enrollment in high school and community college, competency-based education and technical training.

Here’s the bottom line: I believe in public money for public schools. It’s wrong to divert another $75 million in taxpayer money to benefit just 8% of select Iowa students, but that’s exactly what SF 2369, which passed the state Senate, would do.

The Iowa House has yet to take up the bill because they are hearing from Iowans who don’t want their hard-earned tax dollars siphoned off, with no accountability.

Diverting taxpayer dollars to private education is not responsible:

• There’s no oversight or transparency — Good stewardship of tax dollars means setting expectations for how the money is spent, but this bill includes none of the oversight or transparency requirements for private schools that public schools provide for student achievement, testing, curriculum and so much more.

• Private schools pick their students — Public schools serve all students. Shouldn’t we also expect every school that receives a taxpayer funded voucher to automatically enroll any student that wishes to attend, regardless of disability, English-language ability, income or minority status?

• Rural students and communities will be hurt — Most of the rural school districts in Iowa do not have a private K12 option anywhere close to them. According to the National Rural Education Association, diverting taxpayer dollars to vouchers cuts resources for rural public schools. SF 2369 amounts to a “School Closure Act” for rural Iowa that will exacerbate our state’s workforce crisis.

Instead of siphoning off critical funding, let’s invest in our public schools and in all students by:

• Reducing class sizes and making preschool a real option for all parents.

• Recruiting and keeping more great teachers in our classrooms, by treating them with respect, and paying them what they’re worth.

• Expanding STEM and technical education options that prepare students for immediate job openings upon graduation.

