WAHLS: Iowa Republicans have abandoned COVID-19 recovery work

It’s been nearly a full year since the novel coronavirus arrived in Iowa. Throughout the past year, more than 5,000 Iowans have lost their lives, workers and businesses have been hard hit, and school-age children have had their lives turned upside down. As such, heading into the 2021 legislative session, Iowa Democrats were focused on helping our state recover from the wide-ranging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s why we laid out a four-part COVID-19 Recovery Plan to defeat the virus, help the hurting, build back better, and ensure accountability. So far, I’ve been surprised and dismayed by how little time Iowa Republicans, who control the Legislature, are devoting to these concerns. They are focused on “culture war” issues, instead of focusing on the real war: defeating COVID-19 and restoring everyday life.

Instead of finding bipartisan opportunities to work with Democrats, Iowa Republicans have been focused on passing private-school vouchers that will hurt public schools, making it harder to vote, and cutting unemployment benefits for Iowans who lose their jobs.

This makes no sense.

The good news is that there is still time to do better. Iowa Democrats are ready to work with Republicans to implement a comprehensive COVID Recovery Plan.