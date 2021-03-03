WAHLS: Iowa Republicans have abandoned COVID-19 recovery work

It’s been nearly a full year since the novel coronavirus arrived in Iowa. Throughout the past year, more than 5,000 Iowans have lost their lives, workers and businesses have been hard hit, and school-age children have had their lives turned upside down. As such, heading into the 2021 legislative session, Iowa Democrats were focused on helping our state recover from the wide-ranging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s why we laid out a four-part COVID-19 Recovery Plan to defeat the virus, help the hurting, build back better, and ensure accountability. So far, I’ve been surprised and dismayed by how little time Iowa Republicans, who control the Legislature, are devoting to these concerns. They are focused on “culture war” issues, instead of focusing on the real war: defeating COVID-19 and restoring everyday life.
Instead of finding bipartisan opportunities to work with Democrats, Iowa Republicans have been focused on passing private-school vouchers that will hurt public schools, making it harder to vote, and cutting unemployment benefits for Iowans who lose their jobs.
This makes no sense.
The good news is that there is still time to do better. Iowa Democrats are ready to work with Republicans to implement a comprehensive COVID Recovery Plan.
1. Defeats the virus by rolling out vaccines to all Iowans as efficiently as possible.
2. Helps hurting Iowans, including struggling small businesses, food banks, and essential workers.
3. Builds back better by focusing on critical needs, including an Essential Workers Bill of Rights, expanding affordable child care, and investing in rural broadband and affordable housing.
4. Ensures accountability by creating a Blue-Ribbon COVID Commission to learn the lessons from the pandemic.
For the moment, however, Iowa Republicans are focused elsewhere.
GOP legislation would cut unemployment
The number of unemployed Iowans as a result of the pandemic remains high. Today, fewer Iowans are working than 10 years ago.
To help, Senate and House Democrats have proposed tax relief for Iowans receiving unemployment payments. But legislative Republicans want to cut jobless benefits to Iowans who are out of work through no fault of their own.
I have heard from many constituents who are waiting weeks -- even months -- to receive their unemployment benefits. Instead of solving the problem, legislative Republicans want to cut unemployment benefits for Iowans with families, as well as the number of weeks benefits may be collected when an employer closes its doors for good
Under this legislation, laid-off Iowans must wait a week before receiving the unemployment benefits they’re due. For jobless Iowans, no week is more important than the first week they’re out of work because they often haven’t had time to make financial adjustments or find another job.