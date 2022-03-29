WAHLS: Iowans say 'no' to lowering child care standards

Child care is one of the most critical needs facing Iowa parents, and it’s worsening the Reynolds workforce crisis.

Working families have been struggling for years with Iowa’s limited child care options. Some can’t find child care they can afford; others can’t find child care at all.

The latest proposals from Republican politicians won’t fix the problem and will likely create new ones:

• Allowing 16-year-olds to care for school-aged children in a child care facility without supervision (HF 2198). Two in three Iowans agree it’s a bad idea that could risk the health and safety of our kids, according to the latest Iowa Poll.

• Increasing the number of little ones that each child care worker is responsible for: one worker to seven 2-year-olds, and one worker to ten 3-year-olds. I voted against this proposal earlier in the session (SF 2268), but now it’s resurfaced as an amendment to HF 2198. Packing more kids into a daycare won’t encourage more Iowans to enter the child care field, and it won’t assure parents that their children are in a safe, nurturing environment when they leave for work each day.

• Raising the price of child care for low-income families. HF 2127 allows child care providers to ask families who get Child Care Assistance to pay a higher rate than their assistance covers. This bill increases the financial burden for the poorest Iowans. Instead of getting more folks back to work, it’ll simply make child care more unaffordable.

If we want to fix the workforce crisis, we need to ensure families have access to safe, affordable child care in every Iowa community. That means investing in high-quality facilities; ensuring providers have the resources to keep the doors open; and helping parents with the high cost of care while they work or train for jobs.

We can do that by lowering income taxes for middle-class Iowans; expanding the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit and gradually tapering off eligibility as Iowans get better job opportunities; and increasing the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit.

Contact State Senator Zach Wahls at 515-281-3901 or zach.wahls@legis.iowa.gov.

