WAHLS: Keep speaking up for local schools

The Iowa Legislature is now in its third week of overtime, primarily because a group of Republican politicians are obsessed with taking more from our local schools and giving it to select families to spend as they choose for private school vouchers—with no accountability for how the money is used (SF 2364).

This is exactly the type of move that will drive even more great teachers out of Iowa classrooms, worsen our state’s workforce crisis and jeopardize our future.

Most Iowans oppose using public school dollars for private school vouchers, and so do most legislators. They know that giving more taxpayer money to private schools will hurt their local public schools, which are the heart of every Iowa community.

If you agree, please contact your state legislators and ask them to speak out against SF 2364, end the Statehouse stalemate and wrap up the 2022 session. Find their contact information: legis.iowa.gov/legislators/find

I support reproductive rights

The leaked U.S. Supreme Court’s pending decision has many constituents talking and asking questions.

There’s no decision more life-changing than the choice to bring a child into the world. It’s one of the most sacred, irrevocable and private choices we get to make in life.

Every pregnancy is unique. For that reason, I believe all decisions surrounding a pregnancy should rest solely with the pregnant person.

That’s the principle I stand on and will continue to follow in my work at the state Capitol, regardless of the U.S. Supreme Court’s pending decision on Roe v Wade.

State Senator Zach Wahls works for the people of Johnson County, Cedar County, and Muscatine County. Contact him at 515-281-3901 or zach.wahls@legis.iowa.gov.

