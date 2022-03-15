WAHLS: Let's reward hard-working Iowans, not corporate greed

The majority of Iowans are not pleased about latest tax giveaway to big corporations by Iowa Republican politicians, according to the latest Iowa poll. That’s not surprising when you consider the meager gains most Iowans will see from the GOP tax plan signed into law last week.

Folks believe wealthy corporations should pay their fair share, especially when they’re raking in record profits and bragging about it. Yet Republican politicians continue to reward the very corporate greed that is responsible for staggering inflation.

In his state of the union address, the president announced new actions on monopolies, corporate greed and rising costs. And Congress has launched multiple investigations to unravel the tangle of massive corporate profits, lack of competition and on-going supply chain problems.

Iowans struggling to make ends meet are paying more and more for prescriptions, groceries, utilities and transportation, at the same time companies are seeing historic profits—which have hit a 70-year high. It’s clear that prices are being jacked up well beyond the true rate of inflation and straining our economy.

While corporations shift an undue burden to hard-working Iowans, squeezing family budgets, Republicans politicians give them millions in tax breaks and imply that many Iowans are lazy.

In a recent oped printed in the Carroll paper, Jeff Shudak, a Council Bluffs plumber and president of the Western Iowa Labor Federation, says Governor Reynolds either lacks an understanding of how the real economy works or is being deliberately misleading.

Rather than solving her workforce crisis, the governor is “waging war on workers in order to drum up support for her drastic unemployment cuts, currently moving through both the Iowa House and Senate” (HF2279, SF2275).

“Reynolds continues to confuse COVID relief with unemployment and to use her faulty logic to attack long-standing, worker-earned unemployment insurance benefits,” Shudak says. “In fact, Iowans quite literally cannot earn unemployment unless we do work. It takes a significant amount of work in all four quarters of a year to earn and build up the current maximum benefit of 26 weeks. In a very real way, only the hardest-working Iowans ever even have access to that.”

The unemployment insurance benefits that workers earn help them make ends meet when they are unable to do their jobs—whether due to seasonal layoff, plant closures or an unexpected crisis.

I agree with Jeff’s conclusion that “Far from solving our workforce crisis, cutting these essential benefits out from under Iowa’s workers will only create another set of problems — like hunger, homelessness, and folks leaving the state for better opportunities elsewhere.”

Let’s solve Iowa’s workforce crisis — not by taking away what Iowans have worked hard to achieve, but by recognizing the value they bring to our businesses, communities and economy, and paying them the fair wages and benefits they deserve.

Contact State Sen. Zach Wahls at 515-281-3901 or zach.wahls@legis.iowa.gov.

