WAHLS: New victories for working Iowans

We're at a pivotal moment in the fight for a fair economy that works for all of us. As we begin the holiday season, I am thankful for the momentum we’re starting to see for working Iowans.

The recent successful contract negotiations between United Auto Workers (UAW) members and John Deere ended a month-long strike for fair wages, working conditions and retirement that workers earned by helping an American company achieve record profits.

In taking a stand for the contributions workers bring to our economy, UAW members risked their own livelihoods, but we all benefit from the outcome. The rekindled recognition for the value of hard work, combined with the economic recovery investments being rolled out by President Biden and Congressional Democrats, are promising news for Iowa families.

These hard-won victories couldn’t come at a more critical time. They’ll ensure more good jobs that pay living wages at a time when Iowans are increasingly concerned about corporate greed and the rising cost of living it’s brought.

These victories have the potential to be especially beneficial to Iowans. According to the latest data, our state still has 67,000 fewer people in the labor force than we did pre-pandemic.