WAHLS: Still time to address Iowa's critical needs

The 2021 legislative session is now in overtime. Although the scheduled end date was April 30, most of the state budget still must be finalized and discussions about taxes are ongoing. There are also many outstanding policy issues.

It’s time to finish our work on behalf Iowans. My focus all session has been on a COVID Recovery Plan to get our state back on track following the upheaval of the pandemic. Thankfully, we are making real progress in the fight against the coronavirus — but we still have a long way to go.

That’s why I was baffled to learn Gov. Kim Reynolds had sent $95 million in coronavirus relief back to the federal government instead of giving schools the option to use it for COVID-19 testing that would keep students and educators safer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Whether it’s small businesses, front-line health care workers, or our public schools, Iowa still needs all the help we can get to put the pandemic behind us and get our economy going again.

Democrats on the House and Senate Oversight committees have requested meetings to review the Reynolds administration’s handling of federal COVID relief funds, which should be used to the benefit of Iowans.