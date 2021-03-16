WAHLS: Thank you, Mr. President! Help is on the way!

By the time this column goes to print, President Joe Biden will have signed the American Recovery Plan (or ARP) into law. The ARP will accelerate distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, deliver desperately needed assistance to families across Iowa and across the nation, and much more.
Congresswoman Cindy Axne was the lone member of Iowa’s congressional delegation to support the bill – all others voted “no.”
Bipartisan initiative protects Iowa seniors
Better protections for Iowa seniors unanimously passed the state Senate on March 9.
Many older Iowans are vulnerable to abuse and exploitation by those who don’t have their best interests at heart. Often, the perpetrator is someone they know—even a family member.
The Department of Human Services and other organizations that provide services to older Iowans have expressed concerns about the prevalence of elder abuse throughout the state, and the Iowa Attorney General has pushed for more stringent laws.
SF 522 protects those at risk by:
• Establishing the crime of “older individual assault,” when the victim is 60 or older. Penalties will range from a simple misdemeanor to a class “D” felony, depending on the severity.
• Establishing the crime of “theft against an older individual,” which will provide stronger penalties when a victim of theft is 60 or older.
• Establishing criminal penalties for elder abuse, including physical abuse, emotional abuse, neglect, isolation or sexual exploitation. Penalties would range from a serious misdemeanor to a class “C” felony.
• Establishing the crime of “financial exploitation of an older individual.” Penalties would range from a serious misdemeanor to a class “B” felony.
• Enhancing the civil penalty for consumer fraud committed against anyone 60 or older.
The bill is now under consideration in the House.
Can we find more bipartisanship?
The Legislature recently passed a key deadline, the “first funnel.” For Senate policy bills to remain eligible for consideration, they had to be approved by a Senate committee. House policy bills had to be approved by a House committee to remain alive.
The funnel helps legislators narrow our focus to what has a real chance of becoming law this year. Fortunately, many bad ideas have died, and lots of good opportunities still have the chance to make it to the Governor’s desk.
As we pass the halfway mark of the 2021 session, I’m hopeful legislators will take a strong bipartisan approach to COVID-19 recovery and focus on areas of agreement that can best meet Iowans’ most pressing needs.
Below is the status of some key legislation. You can find a more thorough list of what is dead and alive on the Iowa Senate Democrats website.
Some good bipartisan bills moving ahead
● Exempting COVID relief from state taxes (SF 364)
● Creating more affordable housing options (HF 582/SF 295)
● Enhancing support for EMS and fire fighters (HF 563, HSB 268, SF 438)
● Expanding family-friendly tax credits (HF 606/SF 176, HF 230, HF 369, HF 370/SF 123)
● Strengthening our rural health care workforce (SF 129)
● Making it more affordable for young farmers to get started (SF 360)
● Making high-speed Internet more available throughout Iowa (HSB 133)
● Restoring felon voting rights (HJR 11/SSB 1134)
Some bad GOP bills that have died
• Reducing unemployment appeals for Iowans (SF 187)
• Statewide private school voucher program (SF 127/SF 128)
• Requiring a survey of political views of university employees (SF 292)
• Allowing discrimination based on personal beliefs (SF 436)
• Penalizing school districts that disagree with the Governor (SSB 1213)
• Reinstating the death penalty (HF 271/SF 82)
State Senator Zach Wahls represents Iowa Senate District 37, which includes Cedar County, portions of Johnson County, and Wilton in Muscatine County. Contact him at 515-281-3901 or zach.wahls@legis.iowa.gov.