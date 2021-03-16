WAHLS: Thank you, Mr. President! Help is on the way!

By the time this column goes to print, President Joe Biden will have signed the American Recovery Plan (or ARP) into law. The ARP will accelerate distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, deliver desperately needed assistance to families across Iowa and across the nation, and much more.

Congresswoman Cindy Axne was the lone member of Iowa’s congressional delegation to support the bill – all others voted “no.”

Bipartisan initiative protects Iowa seniors

Better protections for Iowa seniors unanimously passed the state Senate on March 9.

Many older Iowans are vulnerable to abuse and exploitation by those who don’t have their best interests at heart. Often, the perpetrator is someone they know—even a family member.

The Department of Human Services and other organizations that provide services to older Iowans have expressed concerns about the prevalence of elder abuse throughout the state, and the Iowa Attorney General has pushed for more stringent laws.

SF 522 protects those at risk by:

• Establishing the crime of “older individual assault,” when the victim is 60 or older. Penalties will range from a simple misdemeanor to a class “D” felony, depending on the severity.