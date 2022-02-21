WAHLS: Where's the progress on Iowa's workforce crisis?

So far in the 2022 legislative session, I’ve seen little progress that will fix the Reynolds Workforce Crisis. Our state is sitting on a record surplus thanks to federal relief funding, but Republican politicians are turning a blind eye to real solutions.

I’ve been pushing for a $300 million investment in our K-12 schools, while Governor Reynolds has proposed a $300 million corporate tax giveaway. Tax dollars should be invested in our communities and future, not given away to wealthy, out-of-state shareholders.

Iowa ranked 40th for increasing per-pupil spending from 2014 to 2019—way below the national average. A solid boost would help ensure smaller class sizes, competitive salaries and benefits, and more resources to cover the rising costs of equipment, materials, utilities and busing.

Unfortunately, legislative Republicans voted down the school funding proposal that I supported and sent a bill (HF 2316) to the Governor that doesn’t keep up with rising costs—especially after years of inadequate support—and will force many school districts to make big budget cuts, and even raise property taxes.

These and other Republican attacks on public education are driving teachers out of the classroom, and ratcheting up Iowa’s workforce crisis. Some Republican senators are demonizing teachers by claiming they have a “sinister agenda” and are threatening to throw them in jail. These threats are not going to solve the workforce crisis in our schools.

In a recent survey by the National Education Association, more than 50% of teachers said they want to leave the profession, and fewer college students are training to enter teaching—a field that has become high-stress with dwindling rewards.

School districts across Iowa also have thousands of open positions for paraeducators, substitute teachers, bus drivers, nurses, librarians, hall monitors, custodians and more. Districts need more money to attract, hire and retain staff. I’ll continue to fight on their behalf.

Contact information

State Senator Zach Wahls can be reached at 515-281-3901 or zach.wahls@legis.iowa.gov.

