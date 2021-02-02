Your Capitol Voice

The focus of this week’s column will be a Government Oversight hearing I participated in last week. The topic was free speech and the University of Iowa. The committee heard testimony from Michael Brase, a University of Iowa, College of Dentistry student. In October, Michael responded to a program-wide email from the College of Dentistry condemning an executive order by President Trump. Mr. Brase “replied all” to the email, which was then sent to over 1,000 members of the faculty, staff, and student body, asking for the College of Dentistry to clarify their positions on the executive order and why they condemned it. I have obtained copies of all the emails and Mr. Brase was always very cordial and professional in his questions and replies.
In the email thread that followed, several people replied in disagreement with Mr. Brase’s position. Unfortunately, a continued respectful discussion with everyone’s viewpoint being heard is not what followed. Instead, Mr. Brase received a letter from the Collegiate Academic and Professional Performance Committee (CAPP) telling him that his emails were deemed “unprofessional” and that he was to meet with CAPP for a “Professional Misconduct Review.” This letter informed him that potential outcomes included professional probation and he could face a dismissal recommendation. I want to repeat that I have reviewed all the emails and there is ABSOLUTELY NOTHING that anyone could deem unprofessional. This frightening use of intimidation to silence a student’s First Amendment rights should scare every single person reading this column…Republican, Democrat or Independent. No student should live in fear of expulsion when they are professionally sharing their opinions on a college campus.
Unfortunately, the story doesn’t end there. Michael asked if he could bring an attorney to his hearing and he was told that he could not. Michael also asked if he could record the hearing and he was told that he could not. This is beyond unacceptable and I am determined to ensure no student has to go through this again. I will also be digging into the more systemic issue of why Departments at the University are sending out condemnations of politics, policy, or presidential executive orders. I do not think any Department should be using tax dollars to be in support or opposition of any Presidential policy regardless of who is the President. It is not the job of our Universities to indoctrinate--it is the job of the Universities to educate on all sides of an issue so students can make educated decisions on their own.
This is not a Republican versus Democrat issue. Many of my Democrat colleagues agree with me that this was an egregious abuse of power and a blatant violation of a student’s First Amendment rights. They understand that while it was a conservative student who was attempted to be silenced this time, it could very well be a liberal student next time. Violating ANYONE’S first amendment rights, regardless of their ideology, is always going to be something I am going to fight against.
Thankfully, due to the involvement of the Legislature, Mr. Brase’s hearing was cancelled. Next week the University of Iowa will be coming in to testify before the Government Oversight committee. I will report back to all of you how that meeting goes.
Recently, I have received a lot of emails regarding the Senate Education bill. I will be visiting with the Chairperson of the House Education Committee and members on Monday. I want to dive into the details and I will dedicate next week’s column to the House plans on education, as well as my position on all the components of the Senate bill.
I miss all of the visitors to the Capitol I have always enjoyed, but realize that these are challenging times. Unfortunately, some groups attempting to lobby or twist my arm ask their members to send me a barrage of calls or texts or emails (sometimes hundreds of them). They publish my cell phone number. Most are NOT from the District or even Iowa. These heavy-handed tactics do NOT work with me, but it does make it very difficult to have the straightforward back and forth I desire from all of you who want answers or want your opinions known. You would be amazed at all of the political games we have to sift through with some of these groups.
