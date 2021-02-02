Your Capitol Voice

Unfortunately, the story doesn’t end there. Michael asked if he could bring an attorney to his hearing and he was told that he could not. Michael also asked if he could record the hearing and he was told that he could not. This is beyond unacceptable and I am determined to ensure no student has to go through this again. I will also be digging into the more systemic issue of why Departments at the University are sending out condemnations of politics, policy, or presidential executive orders. I do not think any Department should be using tax dollars to be in support or opposition of any Presidential policy regardless of who is the President. It is not the job of our Universities to indoctrinate--it is the job of the Universities to educate on all sides of an issue so students can make educated decisions on their own.