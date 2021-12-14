GRUBAUGH: A few not-so-classic but still enjoyable Christmas specials for this holiday season

I’m sure we’ve all heard about how certain Christmas movies and specials are considered ‘classics’ or ‘tradition’, to the point where if you haven’t seen them then you’re the odd one out. I’m sure you all know the ones that I’m referring to: Charlie Brown, Grinch, A Christmas Story, Home Alone, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Die Hard – the list just goes on.
While yes, I’ve seen Charlie Brown, Christmas Story and all three (yes, all three) versions of the Grinch, I don’t watch them every year. As for the others, well… I haven’t seen them. As someone who grew up on Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon and who still prefers animation over live-action, I just haven’t felt the need to catch up on the classics. I know the gist of Home Alone and Die Hard, so I don’t really feel the need to watch them myself. There are other specials, however, that I do love watching each year. They may not be classics, but they’re certainly ‘tradition’ for me.
Of course, there’s the original Spongebob Christmas special, “Christmas Who?” It’s a pretty simple special, but the laughs always hit no matter how many times I’ve seen it. From the goofy Patchy the Pirate segments, to the jokes that come from Squidward dressing up as Santa, to the unforgettable “Very First Christmas to Me” song. Even after 21 years, it’s a special that manages to stick around in the minds of kids and adults alike. To me, it isn’t officially Christmas Eve until I see the “Santa’s coming, tonight tonight!” gif somewhere on my social media.
For something a bit more modern, I’d recommend the first Regular Show Christmas special. Regular Show was an animated Cartoon Network show with a pretty ironic title, as it was pretty common for crazy and ‘irregular’ things to happen in each episode. In this special, Mordecai, Rigby and the rest of the park crew are called upon by Santa to destroy a dark magic-filled present before it can destroy Christmas.
The whole thing ends up spoofing “Lord of the Rings” somewhat (complete with needing to throw the present into a volcano), and it manages to be both action-filled and really funny. In what other special are you going to get someone wrestling a polar bear, or Santa getting in a fight with an evil elf? Even if you’ve never seen Regular Show before, the episode itself provides enough context that allows anyone to still enjoy it whether they’re a fan or a casual viewer.
Another Christmas special to look up if you prefer a bit more dark comedy in your holiday specials would have to be the two Futurama Christmas specials (or X-Mas as it’s called in the year 3000). Created by Matt Groening of Simpsons fame, Futurama is an animated sci-fi comedy that takes place a thousand years in the future. It’s a total laugh riot, and its Christmas specials are no exception. Also, John Goodman plays an evil robot Santa, and that in itself is just hilarious thanks to his great delivery.
For something a bit more wholesome, I’ll direct you to the animated Justice League episode, “Comfort and Joy.” Another simple special, this one still manages to have a lot of heart within its three stories. You’ve got Martian Manhunter accompanying Superman to Smallville for Christmas, as well as the Flash trying to track down the hot new toy for some orphans only to run into the Ultra-Humanite. Finally, you’ve got Green Lantern and Hawkgirl sharing their traditions with each other. Honestly, “wholesome” really is the best way to describe this one, although the superhero aspect of it keeps things from getting too saccharine.
For my final Christmas special recommendation, I wanted to focus on a more obscure Christmas movie: “Olive the Other Reindeer”. The special focuses on a dog named Olive and a con-artist penguin named Martini. Thanks to a bit of miscommunication, Olive takes it upon herself to head up to the North Pole to help with Santa with his delivery after one of his reindeer is injured. During her journey, the film’s antagonist — a disgruntled mailman voiced by Dan Castellaneta — does all he can to try and stop Olive and Christmas itself once and for all.
Just as the best specials often do, rewatching this Christmas special just makes me feel like a kid again, even if there are some clever dialogue and writing jokes that I only get now as an adult. The art style is really unique, the songs are fun, the voice acting is great, and you just can’t help but smile while watching it. This special used to air all the time on Cartoon Network back in the day, but it’s unfortunately fell into obscurity somewhat since then. As such, I really do encourage people to look this one up, whether you have young kids or just want to feel like a kid again.
I could go on and on, but I think I’ll leave you all with this: don’t be afraid to expand your Christmas special/movie horizons past the ‘classics’ and the ‘must-watch’ ones. There are a lot of truly unique specials out there, and you never know what will end up being just what you need to get you in the holiday spirit.