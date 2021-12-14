GRUBAUGH: A few not-so-classic but still enjoyable Christmas specials for this holiday season

For something a bit more wholesome, I’ll direct you to the animated Justice League episode, “Comfort and Joy.” Another simple special, this one still manages to have a lot of heart within its three stories. You’ve got Martian Manhunter accompanying Superman to Smallville for Christmas, as well as the Flash trying to track down the hot new toy for some orphans only to run into the Ultra-Humanite. Finally, you’ve got Green Lantern and Hawkgirl sharing their traditions with each other. Honestly, “wholesome” really is the best way to describe this one, although the superhero aspect of it keeps things from getting too saccharine.

For my final Christmas special recommendation, I wanted to focus on a more obscure Christmas movie: “Olive the Other Reindeer”. The special focuses on a dog named Olive and a con-artist penguin named Martini. Thanks to a bit of miscommunication, Olive takes it upon herself to head up to the North Pole to help with Santa with his delivery after one of his reindeer is injured. During her journey, the film’s antagonist — a disgruntled mailman voiced by Dan Castellaneta — does all he can to try and stop Olive and Christmas itself once and for all.