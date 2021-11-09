GRUBAUGH: Senior cats just need a second chance

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It really was sad to see her go, despite being relieved that she was no longer in pain. Still, when my dad called me to deliver the bad news, he told me that we should be happy that we were able to give her a good home at the end of her life. With that, he was able to remind me of something: Thundercat didn’t always have a bed or a comfy cat tower to sleep in.

Unlike the other pets we had adopted in the past, Thunder had spent some time on the street before being picked up by a shelter. Before being abandoned, she had actually been with a couple families, but for whatever reason they didn’t want to keep her. Sometimes we wondered if Thunder missed being outside, with how often she’d run over to an open window. Other times we’d be reminded of her alley cat past whenever she’d come up to us while we were eating to try and sniff our food.

Before that phone call, Thunder’s past had always just been that: her past. Something that was there, but easy to forget about. After the call, however, it became a “what if?” If my mom hadn’t spotted Thunder’s adoption page, would she have had to spend the rest of her life in a kennel? If that shelter hadn’t found her, would she have still been on the street until the very end?