GRUBAUGH: Senior cats just need a second chance

It’s always sort of bittersweet when it’s time to say goodbye to a family pet, and although my family has lost four animals now, that bittersweet feeling never really goes away.
A couple weeks ago, one of my parents’ cats, Thunder (affectionately also known as Thundercat) had to be put to sleep due to an issue with her kidneys that couldn’t be fixed. While these sorts of things always seem to be a sad surprise, there were a couple signs leading up to it in hindsight.
In the weeks before, during my visits home, I would notice Thunder sometimes laying down in her litter box, though at the time I chalked it up to an upset stomach or a urinary tract infection. In the days before taking her to the vet, I had started to notice her getting a bit thinner, and not eating or drinking as much. I suppose these things are just natural, especially when it comes to a 13-year-old cat.
But while she was a bit of a loner, I know that I, and the rest of the family, loved her just as much as our other animals. Although she liked to sleep a lot, she’d still sometimes cuddle or snuggle up next to us. Sometimes she’d even rub up against me or give me soft headbutts, just to show how affectionate she could be. Thunder also liked my brother’s room, for whatever reason, and would often sit in front of his bedroom door and meow if he wasn’t up yet. In that sense, maybe she wasn’t such a loner, even if she never really bonded with my parents’ other animals.
It really was sad to see her go, despite being relieved that she was no longer in pain. Still, when my dad called me to deliver the bad news, he told me that we should be happy that we were able to give her a good home at the end of her life. With that, he was able to remind me of something: Thundercat didn’t always have a bed or a comfy cat tower to sleep in.
Unlike the other pets we had adopted in the past, Thunder had spent some time on the street before being picked up by a shelter. Before being abandoned, she had actually been with a couple families, but for whatever reason they didn’t want to keep her. Sometimes we wondered if Thunder missed being outside, with how often she’d run over to an open window. Other times we’d be reminded of her alley cat past whenever she’d come up to us while we were eating to try and sniff our food.
Before that phone call, Thunder’s past had always just been that: her past. Something that was there, but easy to forget about. After the call, however, it became a “what if?” If my mom hadn’t spotted Thunder’s adoption page, would she have had to spend the rest of her life in a kennel? If that shelter hadn’t found her, would she have still been on the street until the very end?
Realizing all this after that call had made me grateful that these were just what ifs instead of the reality -- that we had been able to give Thunder one last comfy and loving home for her to enjoy in her final years. It may have been a small thing for us, since we really only had her for a few years, but I have no doubt that it had meant the world to Thunder, even if she did sometimes miss the outside.
Older cats often get a bad reputation when it comes to pet adoption. You likely have to deal with health issues (which yes, even before this we’d usually have to take Thunder up to the vet outside of her annual checkups), and you only get to spend a short time with them compared to a kitten or a cat that’s only a couple of years old. But with these negatives come some pretty great positives – the top one being that you not only get a mellow snugglebug to hang out with, but you’re also saving a life.
It isn’t easy saying goodbye to pets, but I don’t regret the home my family and I were able to give Thunder. To those who are able to, I highly encourage you to consider adopting a middle-aged or senior cat, because even if you only have them for a short time, you only really need a few moments for a cat to worm their way into your heart and become part of the family. There are plenty of older cats in need of homes out there, so why not take a chance?