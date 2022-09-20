GRUBAUGH: The beauty of having new interpretations on a classic fairytale

A couple weeks ago during this year’s D23 event, Disney dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action reimaging on their animated classic, “The Little Mermaid”. In this teaser, we got our first look at Halle Bailey as the titular little mermaid, Ariel.

As was to be expected, the trailer received some pretty positive reactions for the most part with many people of all ages being excited to see Bailey in the role, and even Ariel’s original voice actress, Jodi Benson, gave her blessing to the project. I can recall seeing several videos pop-up on my Twitter feed featuring young black girls reacting to the trailer, and honestly it was just so cute seeing them be so excited and happy about seeing themselves in this new version of Ariel.

Unfortunately, as was to also be expected, there were many other people who were angry about the casting. Like many instances in the past 20 years where an actor of color is chosen to either play a reimagined version of a previously white character or joins a cast that previously only consisted of white actors, there were some people who saw this casting as something to be mocked and berated.

For as many happy and excited reactions I saw on Twitter that night, I also saw plenty of cruel comments and attacks against Bailey, with many of these tweets going way past the line of what I would call reasonable criticism. Like other instances I’ve seen of this happening in response to a casting decision, I just have to ask: what on earth makes certain people think that reacting like this to a kids’ movie of all things is okay?

In my opinion, if the character or the story itself isn’t directly connected to a specific race or identity, then it should be free to be interpreted however the director wants based on whichever actor they feel fits best for the character. That’s the beauty of there being multiple interpretations of certain stories – you’re able to not only switch up the story details, but you also get to have different people give their take on each of the roles.

Speaking as a huge Little Mermaid fan myself, I know plenty about the character of Ariel. She’s curious, inquisitive, brave, a total romantic who’s unafraid to go after what she will make her happy, and is just a bit naïve and childish at times, but thankfully she’s able to learn from her mistakes in the end. Absolutely NONE of those traits are “for white characters only”, and if you want to get into semantics, there’s no rule stating that mermaids – or any fictional fantasy creature, for that matter – are only allowed to have one skin tone in order to be considered ‘accurate’.

As for those who want to claim that this casting choice is ‘woke’ and therefore immediately terrible, I want to bring up a similar instance from a little show called Batman 1966. Throughout that classic series, the character of Catwoman was played by three different actresses. The final one of these actresses was the iconic Eartha Kitt, who did such a good job with the performance that when it comes to modern day incarnations of the Catwoman character (both animated and live-action), half the time she’s played by a black woman – and I think that’s awesome!

So why was that instance of allowing a black actress to portray a previously white character considered okay but this recent instance shouldn’t be? Trick question, the answer is that BOTH instances should be considered okay.

To sum it up, if someone out there thinks that Bailey shouldn’t have been cast as Ariel, then that’s fine. Those people are allowed their opinions, but I think we can all agree that there is a big difference between having a simple opinion and using said opinion as a ‘defense’ to try and cruelly attack the actress or to attack those who do approve of Bailey being in the role and are excited.

Once again, I have to point out the best thing about having different interpretations: If you don’t like one person’s take on the material, the other versions still exist. If you prefer the original Ariel or even just don’t care for the Disney live-action remakes, then by all means, go watch the 1989 animated film instead. Everyone is allowed to have their favorites, I just wish that certain people online didn’t always feel the need to bash and attack others for liking something that they dislike or for being excited about something different or new.

Andrea Grubaugh is the assistant editor of the Muscatine Journal