HOTLE: A cancel culture Christmas?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shockingly the whole issue started when a woman named Kyna Hamill, director of arts and sciences at Boston University, wrote an academic paper outing the Christmas carol’s roots in racism. Well, technically, it isn’t a Christmas song. There is no mention of Christmas in it. Hamill had researched the song hoping to settle a friendly rivalry about who wrote the song. It turns out the song, originally titled “One Horse Open Sleigh,” was written in 1857 and performed in a blackface minstrel show in Boston.

In Hamill’s defense, I do not believe she was attempting to ruin the song, nor the “Jingle Bell Festival” which was a longtime mainstay in her town. I don’t believe the idea was to discourage anyone from singing or playing the song. The paper was published well over three years ago and I only heard of it earlier this week.

Jingle Bells author James Pierpont it turns out had written the song for the Confederacy. He was a member and supporter of the Confederacy despite the fact his father was an abolitionist minister.

Well, since the paper was published, Hamill’s box has been full of hate-filled emails from right-wing pundits accusing her of trying to ruin Christmas. Likewise, social justice warriors are pointing to the paper as a reason to, apparently, cancel Christmas.