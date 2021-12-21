HOTLE: A cancel culture Christmas?

“So, are you ready for Christmas?” the clerk in Premier Jewelry and Loan asked as I glanced at the silver coins being offered in the display case.
“I’m ready for Christmas,” I responded in a typical scrooge-like manner. “I’m ready for Christmas to be over.”
I went on to tell him that if I never hear the songs “Wonderful Christmastime,” or “Santa Baby” ever again I would be happy. He said for retail workers holiday jingles being constantly pumped over the business loudspeakers are a special torture. This year the carols didn’t begin the day after Halloween as they have previous years but kicked off a bit before Thanksgiving. He then said something that gave me pause.
“We could cancel them, just like they canceled ‘Jingle Bells,’” he said.
There was that word again. I truly hate the very notion of cancel culture, no matter what it is referring to or which particular side of the culture war is performing it. I feel in the future people will see it as the 21st-century version of book burning.
On reflection, I realized I hadn’t heard the song all season. I don’t especially miss it, but we have the idea of someone else dictating what I can or can’t listen to. Of course in this case I don’t know that the fault is with the person who made the accusation.
Shockingly the whole issue started when a woman named Kyna Hamill, director of arts and sciences at Boston University, wrote an academic paper outing the Christmas carol’s roots in racism. Well, technically, it isn’t a Christmas song. There is no mention of Christmas in it. Hamill had researched the song hoping to settle a friendly rivalry about who wrote the song. It turns out the song, originally titled “One Horse Open Sleigh,” was written in 1857 and performed in a blackface minstrel show in Boston.
In Hamill’s defense, I do not believe she was attempting to ruin the song, nor the “Jingle Bell Festival” which was a longtime mainstay in her town. I don’t believe the idea was to discourage anyone from singing or playing the song. The paper was published well over three years ago and I only heard of it earlier this week.
Jingle Bells author James Pierpont it turns out had written the song for the Confederacy. He was a member and supporter of the Confederacy despite the fact his father was an abolitionist minister.
Well, since the paper was published, Hamill’s box has been full of hate-filled emails from right-wing pundits accusing her of trying to ruin Christmas. Likewise, social justice warriors are pointing to the paper as a reason to, apparently, cancel Christmas.
I admit I’m nowhere near a fan of the back and forth between the far right and the far left that has been going on in our country of late. Both with the idea of depriving people of something so they get the satisfaction of sticking it to the other side. I also fail to see how any of this is beneficial to anyone. The left has canceled Gina Carano on the show “The Mandalorian,” and the cartoon skunk Pepe LePew. The right has canceled Kathy Griffin and French fries, not to mention Mr. Potato Head. Well, I certainly feel safer now. Of course, both sides also use fear of canceling culture from the other side as a weapon as well.
I would have thought open dialogue would be more productive. Explaining what it is about something that should be considered unacceptable and letting people make up their own minds. My big concern about the whole thing is that if cancel culture is formed a certain way, it can be used as a political weapon with both sides offering to cause people to lose their jobs or have some other terrible consequences befall them if they don’t support a certain viewpoint.
In any event, it is the Yule Tide time of year and as Americans, we are free to celebrate in any manner we want. Due to this latest canceling, I’m more likely to be seen out caroling “Jingle Bells, Batman smells …”