HOTLE: A collection of Christmas favorites

A friend of mine recently messaged me a video of herself watching the end of the first "Die Hard" movie, commenting that it is now officially the Christmas season.
For those who haven’t seen it, "Die Hard" is a movie about a cop, played by Bruce Willis, who finds himself trapped in a skyscraper on Christmas Eve with a group of terrorists holding hostages. The movie includes one of the coolest heroes and one of the coolest villains. Since its release there has been an ongoing debate whether it is in fact a Christmas movie or not. My opinion – it is the 1980s version of "Its a Wonderful Life." However, at this point saying "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie seems too much like it has already been done to death.
With the trappings of Christmas being brought out earlier each year, it is safe to say it is an entire season, not just one day. It is important to observe that season. With commercial television hoping to teach the true meaning of Christmas -- consumerism -- I tend to turn to my DVD collection for some good holiday movies. So, with the song “Wonderful Christmastime” by Sir Paul McCartney ringing in my head, I am going to share some of my favorite Yule Tide movies to inspire the spirit of Christmas. Yes, I grew up in the 1980s and that does color my choices of movies.
"Home Alone" -- A story about a boy who is accidentally left at home while his family is travelling for Christmas, he finds himself rigging booby-traps for a pair of inept burglars intent on stealing the family’s VHS players. We have to keep the PG rating in place so the traps that in real life would be fatal are shown to do little actual damage.
"Trading Places" -- A movie about a snobbish investment banker and a street con man who have to trade roles in life as part of a bet by two wealthy businessmen. The movie includes SNL alumni Eddie Murphy and Dan Ackroyd in their primes.
"Gremlins" -- A young man receives a new and unusual pet for Christmas and, because of his breaking of three rules regarding the care of the animal, releases a horde of monsters on his town. Funnyman Howie Mandel plays the voice of Gizmo, the Mogwai pet.
"The Ref" -- Eternal grouch Denis Leary plays a burglar who is forced to take a bickering and very dysfunctional couple hostage on Christmas Eve. Hyjinks ensue.
"Santa’s Slay" -- Wrestler Bill Goldberg plays not-so-jolly Old St. Nick, who, after being released from a bet with an angel, returns to his original ways of spreading some Yule Tide Fear.
"Scrooged" -- While there are countless takes on Charles Dickins’ Christmas Carol, a story of a miserly man who is taught the meaning of Christmas by three ghosts, this is my favorite. Bill Murray plays a greedy television executive who gets his comeuppance.
"Ghostbusters" -- This would be better suited on a Halloween movie list, but the original Ghostbusters, a story of three scientists who open a ghost removal service, is set around Christmas. By the way – Walter Peck was right.
So, those are some of my recommendations for holiday movies to bring about the Christmas spirit. Of course this is just my opinion so it is up to everyone to go out and create their own list of modern Christmas classic to warm those cold winter nights. And don’t forget the Christmas stroll this weekend.