HOTLE: A collection of Christmas favorites

A friend of mine recently messaged me a video of herself watching the end of the first "Die Hard" movie, commenting that it is now officially the Christmas season.

For those who haven’t seen it, "Die Hard" is a movie about a cop, played by Bruce Willis, who finds himself trapped in a skyscraper on Christmas Eve with a group of terrorists holding hostages. The movie includes one of the coolest heroes and one of the coolest villains. Since its release there has been an ongoing debate whether it is in fact a Christmas movie or not. My opinion – it is the 1980s version of "Its a Wonderful Life." However, at this point saying "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie seems too much like it has already been done to death.

With the trappings of Christmas being brought out earlier each year, it is safe to say it is an entire season, not just one day. It is important to observe that season. With commercial television hoping to teach the true meaning of Christmas -- consumerism -- I tend to turn to my DVD collection for some good holiday movies. So, with the song “Wonderful Christmastime” by Sir Paul McCartney ringing in my head, I am going to share some of my favorite Yule Tide movies to inspire the spirit of Christmas. Yes, I grew up in the 1980s and that does color my choices of movies.