HOTLE: A day hunting morels

Morel season is a few weeks off and I fully plan to join thousands of Iowans in combing the countryside to find some of the elusive treats.
During a recent discussion with Muscatine County Conservation director Curt Weiss, he stressed the need to make sure land owners give permission to be on their property. Not only is this just the right thing to do, but it can also provide the opportunity to make some new friends – as happened to me several years ago.
A quick note – I am not implying anything in this story. I am comfortable with the idea that it is what it is. I don’t really know what happened, so I will let others be the judge.
As morel season came about one year, a friend and I took an afternoon off to go mushroom hunting. The two of us were scouring the roads between Washington and Brighton or Wayland to find some good areas to look. We came upon a farmhouse with a wooded area in the back and decided to stop and ask if we could hunt mushrooms in the woods.
I remember thinking how strange it was pulling up as the area was well manicured, but it seemed as if no one had been there for a while. We knocked on the door. The door opened a crack and we were greeted by the voice of an elderly woman, asking what we wanted.
“Sorry to bother you ma’am,” my friend said. “We were hoping we could look around your woods for some morels if that isn’t a problem.”
Her voice immediately lightened as she said that would be fine. At that point she proceeded to ask us how our day was going, who we were and what we did for a living. She delighted in telling us of how she had grown up in the area and had worked at Washington County Hospital as a nurse.
She told us stories of how she had lived in the hospital when the facility had dorms for its nurses and how they were only rarely permitted to be seen in public. She related the story of how she had met her husband and how she had to quit nursing to get married.
As this was going on, I felt this woman probably lived here by herself and hadn’t talked to anyone in weeks. Traditionally both my friend and I take the time to listen to people like this. Would it really kill us to sit around for half an hour and visit with someone when it would make their day? Although the funny thing is a simple screen door separated us but I remember thinking I had never really gotten a good look at her.
We hiked those woods for a while, found a few morels and waved to the house on our way out. It was very nice of the woman to allow two perfect strangers to roam around on her property.
The following year, morel season was on us again. On a Saturday, the two of us were searching when we came upon the same house again, only this time a pickup with a flatbed trailer sat in the driveway. A man was on a riding mower cutting down the early spring growth on the grass. We parked in the driveway and asked the man on the mower if we could look around for mushrooms. He gave his permission.
“Is the woman who lives here home?” I asked. “We would like to say ‘hi’ to her.”
The man looked at me like I was missing my head. He asked me what I meant.
“The woman who lives here,” I said. “She was a nurse in town? She was living here last year?”
The man’s jaw almost hit the dirt. He looked slowly at the house and turned back to me.
“My mother is the last person who lived in this house,” he said. “She was a nurse in town before I was born, but she passed over 10 years ago. I just come out here on the weekends to keep up the house.”
Morel hunting is a very rewarding activity. Even if you don’t find any mushrooms, it gives you the chance to get out of the house and into nature. Give it a try. You never know what you might find.