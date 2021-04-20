HOTLE: A day hunting morels

Her voice immediately lightened as she said that would be fine. At that point she proceeded to ask us how our day was going, who we were and what we did for a living. She delighted in telling us of how she had grown up in the area and had worked at Washington County Hospital as a nurse.

She told us stories of how she had lived in the hospital when the facility had dorms for its nurses and how they were only rarely permitted to be seen in public. She related the story of how she had met her husband and how she had to quit nursing to get married.

As this was going on, I felt this woman probably lived here by herself and hadn’t talked to anyone in weeks. Traditionally both my friend and I take the time to listen to people like this. Would it really kill us to sit around for half an hour and visit with someone when it would make their day? Although the funny thing is a simple screen door separated us but I remember thinking I had never really gotten a good look at her.

We hiked those woods for a while, found a few morels and waved to the house on our way out. It was very nice of the woman to allow two perfect strangers to roam around on her property.