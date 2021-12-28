HOTLE: A jab to help area health workers

I had decided Christmas Eve was when I would go. I was going to Wester Drug in downtown Muscatine right across from First National Bank. To say I was a nervous wreck when I went in was an understatement. I kept thinking of the vaccinations when I was very young and the nurses who would just shove the needle in and roll it around in your arm, taking plenty of time to make sure it hurt as much as it could.

The pharmacy is actually very friendly. In recent years I have developed an interest in older architecture and it reminds me of the old pharmacies that every town used to have. The only thing that was missing was a soda fountain. I need to remember to mention that when I go in for a booster.

I told the people working that I did not like to get shots. They went out of their way to make me feel comfortable. When it was time they took me behind a screen. The woman who gave me the shot told me to relax my arm several times before I finally forced myself to do that. I felt a slight pressure on my arm. This, I believed was her setting the point against my arm to get ready to push. The searing pain would come any time now.

“You’re done,” she announced happily, putting a bandage on the injection site.