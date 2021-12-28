HOTLE: A jab to help area health workers

It didn’t hurt a bit. Imagine my surprise.
Yes, I know. I should have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine a long time ago. There are two very good reasons for my not getting a shot. First, I don’t regularly take time off and I was concerned I might have side effects the following day that would interfere with work. Second, like many people, I hate getting shots. Don’t look at me in that tone of voice. A friend of mine served on an elite Navy SEAL team and he loathes the idea of getting shots. Another friend is a professional MMA fighter and he hates shots. Anyway, these two reasons made it easy to procrastinate.
I should point out that it was always my intent to get a vaccine since they first came out. As I said, it was just very easy to put off.
Last week I had a three-day weekend coming up for Christmas. Earlier in the week I had spoken with a resident at the UnityPoint Hospital in Muscatine who had told me of the current COVID-19 surge leaving beds full. On Thursday, I was sent a video the staff at UnityPoint made regarding the long hours they have to endure, the difficulty helping people with other issues due to the number of COVID patients, and the loss they feel when they lose someone. The video is on the Muscatine Journal Facebook page.
A friend told me that I just had to set a date and stick to it. Sometimes it is best to just take good advice from good people.
I had decided Christmas Eve was when I would go. I was going to Wester Drug in downtown Muscatine right across from First National Bank. To say I was a nervous wreck when I went in was an understatement. I kept thinking of the vaccinations when I was very young and the nurses who would just shove the needle in and roll it around in your arm, taking plenty of time to make sure it hurt as much as it could.
The pharmacy is actually very friendly. In recent years I have developed an interest in older architecture and it reminds me of the old pharmacies that every town used to have. The only thing that was missing was a soda fountain. I need to remember to mention that when I go in for a booster.
I told the people working that I did not like to get shots. They went out of their way to make me feel comfortable. When it was time they took me behind a screen. The woman who gave me the shot told me to relax my arm several times before I finally forced myself to do that. I felt a slight pressure on my arm. This, I believed was her setting the point against my arm to get ready to push. The searing pain would come any time now.
“You’re done,” she announced happily, putting a bandage on the injection site.
“Really,” I said in shock, thinking of how worried I had been over nothing. I think if I ever have to get another injection, I want her to do it.
Then came the 15-minute wait afterward. The worker at the front desk kept me company and the time flew by. I walked away from that feeling good that I had done my part to help flatten the curve.
Last week I found out only about 57 percent of eligible people have gotten a COVID vaccine. I also found out that since December 2020, 90 percent of people who have been hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated. As I write this (Monday) I received an email from UnityPoint showing 73 in-patient COVID cases, with 23 in intensive care units.
I’m not a doctor and am hesitant about giving medical advice. I will just say that Dr. Zachary Rasmussen with UnityPoint’s emergency care center strongly recommends the vaccine. He told me he is unaware of any cases where someone died from the vaccine, but knows of plenty of cases where someone died of COVID. The medical professionals in the area have made a plea for people to get vaccinated. These are front-line workers who see the results of COVID in the area. This is something we should consider very strongly.