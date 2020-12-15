HOTLE: A look back at 2020

Well, it’s getting toward the end of the year, so I guess it is that time again. It’s officially time for me (chuckle) to write my traditional column (giggle) about the positive events of the previous year. (bust out LOL)
I had such as good feeling about 2020. I recall New Year’s Eve as 2019 counted out, I and some friends went to the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort to see in the new year with some music and fun. Not being any kind of drinker and knowing I had the annual First Day Hike at Wildcat Den the next day, I toasted with my drinking history for the night — about a quarter inch of champagne in the bottom of a plastic cup.
I felt my drinking history was important for the next thing I am about to say — 2020 opened up with widespread reports of unidentified flying objects across Colorado and western Nebraska. While the objects are being called “drones” there are reports of as many as 19 of them flying in formation over the area. In fact, one of the objects flew within 100 feet of a LifeFlight helicopter.
Oh, and since we are talking about going into 2020, let’s not forget the Puero Rican earthquakes from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 14, 2020 that left over 8,000 people homeless.
On Jan. 3, for the first time to my knowledge, the United States overtly assassinated a foreign official. Qasem Soleimani was by no means a good guy and I’m not going to shed any tears over his passing, but he was killed by a United States drone at the Baghdad International Airport in a targeted strike. The strike was not approved by the U.S. Congress, with President Donald Trump giving the authorization. A strong argument can be made that the killing of Soleimani was justified and long overdue, but it sets a bad precedent that a high ranking foreign official was assassinated on foreign soil during peace time.
In mid-January, a storm complex rolled through North American bringing a complex system of winter storms that caused historic blizzard conditions throughout the country. While heavy snow is just something that happens for people who live in Iowa, please remember there are several states that never get snow and aren’t prepared for what happens when there is a blizzard. Many people in Florida or California don’t even own a warm coat. Also, there was a tornado outbreak (third largest on record) Jan. 10 and 11 in the southeastern United States.
Not too long after the beginning of the year, we had the election year impeachment of President Trump that began on Jan. 16 and ended with acquittal Feb. 5. Trump had been charged with abuse of power and obstructing Congress and was the third president in history to be impeached.
On Jan. 26, a helicopter crashed about 30 miles outside of downtown Los Angeles, killing retired basketball player Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Coach John Altobelli, five other passengers and the pilot.
Support Local Journalism
Well, I suspect that is good enough for the first month of the year.
It was around mid-March when I went to visit a friend over in Illinois. At the time I hadn’t been to SouthPark Mall in Moline (one of my old hangouts from childhood) in several years. When we got there parking was no trouble and I was shocked at how few people were in the mall. We had heard of coronavirus by this time, but didn’t think much of it. It was a disease most people didn’t even know they had and had a 99% recovery rate. I live in Iowa and was used to cold and flu season, and I just figured this was the same thing. Yes, I was wrong. As of this writing on Tuesday morning, there have been over 307,000 deaths as a result of COVID-19.
As I headed back to Muscatine, word came down that Illinois was being shut down. A quick word — I know that the United States was overdue for a pandemic and I knew that one of the ways to fight a pandemic was the shut people off from each other and give the disease nowhere to gestate. Still, I had never seen a state shutdown up close before and I didn’t want to see it then. I put the pedal to the metal and flew over the Norbert Beckley Bridge at a rate which I am happy no one in the police saw me do.
That night I went to the grocery store for dinner and was amazed at all the cars from Illinois that were in the parking lot. Inside many of the shelves were bare. The one that jumped out at me was there wasn’t a single roll of toilet paper. I often wondered what the importance of stocking up on toilet paper as opposed to food was.
The shutdown moved to Iowa. Many businesses found themselves with their doors closed. People had to stay home from work. I get the feeling we won’t see the total economic results of this until next year.
As the lockdown began to lift, on May 25 in Minneapolis, police officers stopped and arrested a 46-year-old black man named George Floyd after a convenience store called 911 and reported Floyd bought a pack of cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. During the arrest, one of the officers pinned Floyd to the ground and knelt on the back of his neck, even with Floyd screaming that he couldn’t breathe and begging onlookers for help. Floyd died as a result of the incident.
The death triggered worldwide protests against police brutality. It also gave the U.S. a close look at the difference between protesters and rioters, as in many areas the protests turned violent. As close as Davenport, two people were killed in connection with the protest, although evidence has come up showing the deaths were separate from the protest itself. In Muscatine, word was received a group of violent protesters were heading to Muscatine to start trouble. Several stores closed early and the area was on alert for rioters. No one showed. It later turned out members of the alt-right had been spreading rumors of this kind to several areas.
There was a protest in Muscatine, which I attended. The protest was very peaceful and open to all, with Muscatine Police officers being shown welcome at the event and several city council members also joining in.
Now, as 2020 is winding down, President Trump has lost his re-election bid to challenger Joe Biden, except he refuses to acknowledge it. He claims the election was fixed (as the Democrats did in 2016 when he won) and has filed several lawsuits, which have summarily been rejected by the courts. The question being asked is if Trump will voluntarily leave office on Jan. 20, 2021 when Biden is inaugurated.
So, in light of all this, what was my opinion of 2020? Like most people I think it was dumpster fire. The best thing I can say is that we are only a few weeks away from 2021. I’m not going to jinx us by saying that I’m sure it will be better than 2020, but there are positives. We have a vaccine for COVID-19. For what it’s worth, Bill Gates believes we can get back to some semblance of normalcy by the summer. Here’s hoping.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!