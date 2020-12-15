HOTLE: A look back at 2020

In mid-January, a storm complex rolled through North American bringing a complex system of winter storms that caused historic blizzard conditions throughout the country. While heavy snow is just something that happens for people who live in Iowa, please remember there are several states that never get snow and aren’t prepared for what happens when there is a blizzard. Many people in Florida or California don’t even own a warm coat. Also, there was a tornado outbreak (third largest on record) Jan. 10 and 11 in the southeastern United States.

Not too long after the beginning of the year, we had the election year impeachment of President Trump that began on Jan. 16 and ended with acquittal Feb. 5. Trump had been charged with abuse of power and obstructing Congress and was the third president in history to be impeached.

On Jan. 26, a helicopter crashed about 30 miles outside of downtown Los Angeles, killing retired basketball player Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Coach John Altobelli, five other passengers and the pilot.

Well, I suspect that is good enough for the first month of the year.