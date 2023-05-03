Well, it’s been north of 20 years and my opinion of Kewanee, Ill. hasn’t changed.

A friend of mine is planning to buy a house, for the first time in his life. Over the last few months he has been pouring over the listings online and considering some of the houses available.

On Sunday we were out checking out some houses, when he commented that we should go to Kewanee and see the offerings there. I made the comment that the last time I had been to Kewanee – sometime in the mid-1990s – I had not been impressed with the town. I could not explain the reasons why I had not liked the area, but the impression I remembered from that far back was that I hadn’t liked it.

Well, we were in the area and had nothing else to do. We turned my truck toward Kewanee to see if the town had improved since the last time I had been there.

A quick word here – when we go examine things like houses, we normally scout the area to see what kind of community it is. We look at things such as how close grocery stores or restaurants are, as well as what the business base is like. The big thing I knew about Kewanee is it houses a large furniture store called ‘Goods.’ Other than that, I remembered very little.

As we came into town the back way, we couldn’t help but notice the roads were in severe disrepair. I personally consider this common for Illinois, but this was worse. It wasn’t long before we saw overgrown lawns and houses in various states of disrepair. Even the more expensive looking areas still showed signs of neglect.

The business district wasn’t much better. I lost count of the number of empty storefronts. Goods was definitely the main business in town, and there were several other nice businesses. Still, for a town off the beaten path with little around, the stores seemed kind of sparse. The nearest town of any size is Princeton, which is about 20 miles away or so. Usually cities that far from other areas tend to be a little more self-sufficient.

After checking out several houses, we stopped for some lunch. While there we took the time to ask people about the area. Getting them to even acknowledge our existence was a chore, much less answer questions.

As we left, my friend commented that he planned to keep looking. On the strength of what we had seen, he had decided the area was not for him. As we left the town in the rear view mirror, I had a sudden new appreciation of what I have in Muscatine.

I can always tell areas that are going steadily downhill. People can give a million different reasons for towns degrading but to me it always comes down to one thing – apathy. In Kewanee I was seeing people who had no pride in their town. I was seeing people who constantly complain about everything but refuse to even lift a finger to help, waiting instead for someone else to do it.

In Muscatine, as a flood was bearing down on us, Mayor Brad Bark reported getting messages from people who wanted to be put on a volunteer list so they could help the community. These are people who are proud of their town and want to see it thrive. Likewise, there are plenty of people waiting to see what they can do to help when RAGBRAI comes through later this summer. People who know Mayor Bark know how excited he is to see people willing to step up and help. Why? Because that is a sign of a community that is succeeding.

People’s interest in making a town a better place is one of the biggest keys to a town’s success in the future. I would urge people in Muscatine to continue working forward. Remember, the work you do today is the reward you will see in a year or so.

Also, if someone is in town and asks what the community is like, it would probably be a good idea to visit with them for a while. You never know who they are and just a quick conversation could make the difference between someone locating in town or them seeing what else is out there.

