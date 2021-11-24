HOTLE: A time to be thankful

What is everybody thankful for this year? I am thankful that we are no longer in lockdown, and I can actually spend my downtime with friends and enjoy events with an audience without having to worry about such things as social distancing.

I think it is very important to take stock of one’s life from time to time. It’s important to know where we came from, where we are, and where we are going. Especially at this time of year it is important to know what we are thankful for having in our lives. Among many things I have learned over the years is that things we consider important and count on in our lives really are fleeting and are not always there when we want them to be. Still, the ones that are there right when we want them to be are an amazing gift and should be recognized as such.