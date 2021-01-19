HOTLE: A time to come together

Despite what could be characterized as one of the weakest insurrections in history, today President-Elect Joe Biden will take his oath of office and become the 46th President of the United States.

About this time last year I had the opportunity to sit down with Biden on his bus after a speech in Muscatine just days before the Iowa Caucus. Biden told me he is a man of integrity and will keep his word to the voters. In case you are wondering, Biden struck me as a very nice man with a gift of gab. BTW – having face time with the future president is not the big deal many would think, as there were plenty of people in Iowa who got to meet 46 and get to know him personally and what policies he stands for.

While Iowa tends to be a red state, we are a special kind of red state. We tend to lean conservative, but we aren’t interested in any of the foolishness that goes along with politics. We are a state that likes to get things accomplished. By foolishness, I mean encouraging a bunch of rejects from Duck Dynasty to invade the U.S. Capitol building during a session to canvass the election. My personal favorite of them was the one who was arrested after he wore his court-mandated ankle bracelet when he invaded the Capitol.

