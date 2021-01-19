HOTLE: A time to come together

Despite what could be characterized as one of the weakest insurrections in history, today President-Elect Joe Biden will take his oath of office and become the 46th President of the United States.
About this time last year I had the opportunity to sit down with Biden on his bus after a speech in Muscatine just days before the Iowa Caucus. Biden told me he is a man of integrity and will keep his word to the voters. In case you are wondering, Biden struck me as a very nice man with a gift of gab. BTW – having face time with the future president is not the big deal many would think, as there were plenty of people in Iowa who got to meet 46 and get to know him personally and what policies he stands for.
While Iowa tends to be a red state, we are a special kind of red state. We tend to lean conservative, but we aren’t interested in any of the foolishness that goes along with politics. We are a state that likes to get things accomplished. By foolishness, I mean encouraging a bunch of rejects from Duck Dynasty to invade the U.S. Capitol building during a session to canvass the election. My personal favorite of them was the one who was arrested after he wore his court-mandated ankle bracelet when he invaded the Capitol.
A quick word here – much like the protests from over the summer, we have to remember that only a relatively small number of people at the Trump rally in Washington, D.C., actually entered the Capitol building much less invaded the chambers. As a huge proponent of free speech and the rights of the people to protest, we have to keep in mind that most of the people in the crowd were not there to cause trouble and were simply expressing their freedom to voice an opinion. To put a name to it - unless there is some kind of evidence that Pat Miletich was involved in something illegal, he should not be punished simply because of his choice of POTUS or his opinion about the results of the election.
In any event, no matter what people’s opinions are, the fact is that the election was investigated by something like 50 sources and no evidence was found indicating widespread voter fraud. Oh, and for those who don’t remember, President Donald Trump has a history of calling “foul” on elections with no evidence simply because he doesn’t like the outcome. In 2016, Trump cited fraud and asked the Iowa Caucus results be overturned when he lost to Ted Cruz.
In my discussion with Biden, I had the chance to ask him how he intended to “heal the nation.” He told me that he saw the attitudes of people in Iowa being much the same as anywhere else – that there is what he characterized as an “overwhelming desire to end the current administration’s cruelty and insensitivity.” This is also the reason he has said that he decided to run for the office. He also said that Iowans want to see the country united again and stop the “all-out war” that comes with politics.
In a nutshell, Biden thought that encouraging work across the aisle and actually accomplishing things was the key to healing the nation. I hope he is as good as his word and attempts to cultivate an atmosphere of working together. I admit I’m still seeing too many Biden supporters wanting Biden to “stomp the conservatives,” while Trump supporters want him to stay in office and “stomp the liberals.” At the same time National Guard troops from Iowa and Illinois are deploying to Washington, D.C., in case there is an uprising during the inauguration.
OK, for close to half of the voting population, the candidate they voted for didn’t get elected. It’s up to us to stop being liberals or conservatives and be good Americans. The election year and all that craziness is over. We are looking at serious problems as we come out of the COVID-19 health crisis and there are going to be plenty of people who will need help. It’s time to look at the bigger picture and work as a team to face the challenges we have coming up.