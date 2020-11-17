HOTLE: Americans need to remember to be Americans

The election is over. It has been a long election season, full of dirty tricks from both sides and leaving a bad taste in many people’s mouths. Personally, I spent the entire election season hoping against hope that after the election we could all go back to all being Americans and the right vs. left divide could be healed. Apparently this is not the case.

Looking back over 2020, I think … well, you really don’t want to know what I think of the year as a whole. Still, it was a year for people to show their opinions and support for certain issues. Many of the protests I saw covered were against Trump, and that is fine. To be honest, since Trump was elected, there seems to have been one long protest against him. As Americans we have a constitutionally-protected right to have our own opinions and the right to express them. I always welcome seeing this, no matter the issue. If someone cares what I think, I will discuss the issue with them, but the important thing is they are expressing their American liberty to freedom of speech and the right to redress grievances. Yes, when someone takes a knee during the national anthem, they are expressing their rights as an American.