HOTLE: Americans need to remember to be Americans

The election is over. It has been a long election season, full of dirty tricks from both sides and leaving a bad taste in many people’s mouths. Personally, I spent the entire election season hoping against hope that after the election we could all go back to all being Americans and the right vs. left divide could be healed. Apparently this is not the case.
Looking back over 2020, I think … well, you really don’t want to know what I think of the year as a whole. Still, it was a year for people to show their opinions and support for certain issues. Many of the protests I saw covered were against Trump, and that is fine. To be honest, since Trump was elected, there seems to have been one long protest against him. As Americans we have a constitutionally-protected right to have our own opinions and the right to express them. I always welcome seeing this, no matter the issue. If someone cares what I think, I will discuss the issue with them, but the important thing is they are expressing their American liberty to freedom of speech and the right to redress grievances. Yes, when someone takes a knee during the national anthem, they are expressing their rights as an American.
Also, I hoped that after whatever protest or counter-protest happened, people from the two sides got together and discussed the issue in the spirit that both sides were Americans and they just disagreed on a certain something. In fact, on the cover of People Magazine this week, President-elect Joe Biden is quoted as saying that Americans need to unite.
Well, Biden needs to tell his side this. Over the weekend, thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump marched into Washington, D.C. to show their support for his work. It has been dubbed “The Million MAGA March.” For those who haven’t heard about this, it was met with several counter-protests arguing the march had no right to be there. Over 20 people were arrested. As thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C. to show their support for the seated president, many were booed down and kept from speaking. Apparently fights had broken out between the two sides. One stabbing was reported. In the “there’s something you don’t see every day” category, the mainstream media covering it blamed all issues on the Trump supporters.
I will say now exactly the same thing I said when Black Lives Matter held protests earlier this year — the protesters are American citizens and have the constitutionally-protected right to protest whatever they want. Of course, after months of election year propaganda declaring anyone who supports Donald Trump is a neo-Nazi and anyone supporting Joe Biden is a Communist, people are really losing sight of the idea we are all Americans. We agree on considerably more things than we disagree on.
During the coming year we will have plenty of challenges as a country to deal with. Hopefully by the end of the year a vaccine for COVID-19 (that Trump fast tracked) will be out. Many areas will have to rebuild the economy from scratch. Biden has already said that he personally would not seek an investigation into the Trump presidency which he is concerned would further divide the nation (about 73 million people voted for Trump), and would instead let an independent justice department decide that. That is good, as America is going to have bigger fish to fry.
For people worried about the future, which is obviously doomed based solely on who is president because that is what all those social media posts say, they have no need to worry. For the Democrats in the crowd, their candidate won the presidency and will be the seated president. For the Republicans in the crowd, their side won the Senate and many seats in the House. Also, Biden won by the skin of his teeth in some states and if the Democrats think even slightly ahead they won’t want to do anything too radical because they may want to win the presidency again someday.
It seems as if the country can take a lesson from the way things are done in Iowa. I have regularly seen two people who are strong opposites in the political spectrum, but if anything happens in their community they are the first ones working shoulder to shoulder to help their neighbors. It is common for two people who have opposing views to be best friends and spend their mornings over coffee solving the problems of the world.
There are olive branches all around. Let’s stop thinking of ourselves as right wing or left wing and start thinking of ourselves as Americans and as decent people. In my opinion, spending any time at all fighting among ourselves in the middle of a pandemic and its aftermath is using energy that should be used elsewhere.
