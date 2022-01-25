HOTLE: An ounce of prevention

As I write this it is -4 degrees outside. Do you know where your survival kit is?
There are many carryovers that come from having lived in small-town Iowa for many years, not the least of which is being ready for anything that can possibly happen. Anyone who has seen the show “Doomsday Preppers” would realize how underprepared those people are if they lived for even one winter out in the sticks. While there are many benefits to living out that way, there are some drawbacks — like most cities not being able to just throw taxpayers’ money at any problem with infrastructure that comes up. This requires the cities and in fact the population to get creative.
Of course, having to live through a blackout during sub-zero weather is a challenge for anyone. One column I wrote many years ago was about a blackout during an ice storm and how the half of town with power got a hold of the half without power and invited them to stay over until power was restored. I personally had my editor, his wife, and their three children stay in sleeping bags on the floor of my small apartment. Space was a premium but we all stayed warm. The good thing in most cases is power is usually restored in, at most, a few hours. The question does come up — what would we do if it didn’t?
For whatever reason, I have been showing people videos on my phone of Marion that I took a full week after the derecho hit in 2021. The power was still off and traffic lights were being run by a generator. While the workers at power companies are known for breaking land speed records to get the power back on — especially our friends at Muscatine Power and Water — there are times when services are overwhelmed. Murphy’s Law would say at some point that could happen during frigid weather. The rural Iowa mantra is to be prepared if that happens.
As always, we need to look at what is most likely to happen. Especially south of town along Highway 61, there are areas that are many miles between towns. The same with people heading toward Johnson County. People traveling in the sticks really need to remember to bring a fully-charged cell phone along. As I said, it is -4 as I write this. Walking from my vehicle to the building was bad enough. It would really be terrible to have to walk even a couple of miles to get help. It’s also a good idea to keep a pack with blankets, food, water, a shovel, some salt for traction, and maybe even a backup phone. Trak phones are about $50.
We also should talk about the first line of defense – our clothes. During the winter I tend to dress in layers, which is quite warm. I also love my parka, as it has kept me warm during even the coldest polar vortexes. One time I was out where two people had been arrested for meth. It was about 20 degrees out. The two had to be decontaminated which means the fire department set up temporary stalls outside and sprayed them with hoses. As I was photographing the scene, one of the people leaned out of a stall and gave me a one-fingered salute, to which I responded, “Yeah, well I’m warm, and I can leave.”
It also doesn’t hurt to have houses and apartments ready if the lights go out when it is really cold. When this happens people do want to create a microclimate — a small area that would be easier to heat than the entire house or apartment. Usually, this is one small room people can wait in for the lights to come back on. Those who like to go camping are usually all set, as many have heaters and lanterns. Those who don’t should keep flashlights in one specific place so they won’t have to go searching for them when the power goes out. Having a few days of food and water on hand can be a lifesaver if the power is down and grocery stores are closed.
As someone who likes to camp, one thing I have is a Little Buddy heater. No, I am not being paid to endorse this, but the name “Buddy” is important because they are safe to use inside and come with a CO automatic shutoff. They run on small cans of propane, or adapters are available so a large propane tank can be used. This was a lifesaver one time when a friend of mine shot a deer and we had to skin it in his shed in 5-degree weather.
If for absolutely no other reason, being able to take care of yourself during a crisis means emergency workers who have plenty to do in a situation like that will have one less thing to take care of. One bad situation I found myself in was having to cover a scene where a woman had slid off the roadway on Highway 218 at night when it was about -10, slid down a hill, and ended in a pond, immersed in water. She managed to almost climb to the top of the hill before she froze to death. I hate covering stories like that, so consider this my way of trying to keep this from happening.