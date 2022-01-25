HOTLE: An ounce of prevention

As always, we need to look at what is most likely to happen. Especially south of town along Highway 61, there are areas that are many miles between towns. The same with people heading toward Johnson County. People traveling in the sticks really need to remember to bring a fully-charged cell phone along. As I said, it is -4 as I write this. Walking from my vehicle to the building was bad enough. It would really be terrible to have to walk even a couple of miles to get help. It’s also a good idea to keep a pack with blankets, food, water, a shovel, some salt for traction, and maybe even a backup phone. Trak phones are about $50.

We also should talk about the first line of defense – our clothes. During the winter I tend to dress in layers, which is quite warm. I also love my parka, as it has kept me warm during even the coldest polar vortexes. One time I was out where two people had been arrested for meth. It was about 20 degrees out. The two had to be decontaminated which means the fire department set up temporary stalls outside and sprayed them with hoses. As I was photographing the scene, one of the people leaned out of a stall and gave me a one-fingered salute, to which I responded, “Yeah, well I’m warm, and I can leave.”