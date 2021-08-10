HOTLE: Are bison right for this area?

I don’t know if there would be enough bison on the bridge to constitute a stampede, but I would not want to have an up-close view of what would happen during an event like the annual Red, White & Boom event in Davenport. Fireworks terrify house pets. What do we think would happen if there were fireworks going off around the bison? For that matter, what’s to stop some trouble-making teens from lighting a string of firecrackers near a group of bison?

Then there is the big question — what would happen if one or several got out of the enclosure? As I mentioned earlier, the bridge connects two towns. While not the biggest towns, people still live there. Collecting escaped cows or horses is a huge pain. Huge undomesticated creatures would be nearly impossible.

I’m not opposed to doing something constructive with the I-80 bridge assuming the new bridge isn’t going to be located on the same spot. I also have no issue with doing something to preserve bison. Combining them however, I don’t know. There seem to be quite a few people either living in or passing through that area for safety. I also wonder how bison react to being around large groups of people. I think there needs to be plenty of studying of the issue done before any decision is made.

I’m sure I speak for the people in the area when I say that if I were to look out my window and see a huge, hairy animal using my backyard as its private bathroom I would not be happy, and if it even glanced in the direction of my car I would get the .30-06 out of the closet.

