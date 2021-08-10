HOTLE: Are bison right for this area?

I worked in Washington County for several years, meaning I have seen firsthand the problems that arise when livestock gets out of its enclosures.
This is not a frequent occurrence, as most farmers know how to keep cows, horses, pigs, etc… locked up. In many cases the animals are worth thousands of dollars and it is really in the farmer’s best interest to make sure they are well taken care of. However, despite the best efforts, animals get out from time to time. This usually ends in a semi-comical scene where sheriff’s deputies are chasing animals around a back country road and all that is missing is the Benny Hill theme. Less frequently it can end with someone hitting one of the animals with a car, usually resulting in a dead animal and a totaled car, as the animals are larger than humans and weigh quite a bit.
Bison – an American version of a buffalo – can weigh up to a ton and have long horns. They stand about 6 feet tall and are about 12 feet long. Even though they are herbivores, their temperament is unpredictable. They can appear lazy and docile one minute and be charging the next. Oh, and they can sprint up to 35 mph for short distance. In addition to the horns, the hind legs are often used to kill.
Weighing in at around a ton, I would guess it would not take a lot for a bison to kill a human, even if that was not the intent. To the best of my knowledge bison have never been domesticated, so we are talking about wild animals.
Recently a proposal has been made that would repurpose the Interstate 80 bridge between LeClaire, Iowa, and Rapid City, Illinois, into a tourist destination and bison preserve. If its creator is successful, it would give Iowa and Illinois something neither has — a national park. I understand the reason for the proposal, and in fact sympathize. There are currently two species of bison left while six others have been declared extinct. In the mid- to late-1800s bison were hunted almost to extinction, with only about 500,000 remaining in North America.
I also like the reuse of the bridge rather than just demolishing it. I say that without knowing what kind of annual maintenance would be needed. Still, that would be the big draw. In Iowa bison are making a comeback and there are several herds the public can view. These include the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge in Prairie City; Broken Kettle Grasslands by Sioux City; Bare Bison in Van Meter; Fontana Park north of Independence; Jester Park in Polk County; and Whiterock Conservancy outside of Coon Rapids. I noticed that these are all a good distance from any population center.
Bison are known to attack people, especially when their space is violated. In Yellowstone National Park, bison have charged 81 people in 22 years. On Google, as recently as June, there were reports of visitors to the park injured by bison. Of course in many of those cases the humans had something to do with the attack, such as getting too close in order to take a selfie. In the artist renderings of the park located on the group’s web site at bisonbridge.org the bison look like they are pretty close to the humans.
I don’t know if there would be enough bison on the bridge to constitute a stampede, but I would not want to have an up-close view of what would happen during an event like the annual Red, White & Boom event in Davenport. Fireworks terrify house pets. What do we think would happen if there were fireworks going off around the bison? For that matter, what’s to stop some trouble-making teens from lighting a string of firecrackers near a group of bison?
Then there is the big question — what would happen if one or several got out of the enclosure? As I mentioned earlier, the bridge connects two towns. While not the biggest towns, people still live there. Collecting escaped cows or horses is a huge pain. Huge undomesticated creatures would be nearly impossible.
I’m not opposed to doing something constructive with the I-80 bridge assuming the new bridge isn’t going to be located on the same spot. I also have no issue with doing something to preserve bison. Combining them however, I don’t know. There seem to be quite a few people either living in or passing through that area for safety. I also wonder how bison react to being around large groups of people. I think there needs to be plenty of studying of the issue done before any decision is made.
I’m sure I speak for the people in the area when I say that if I were to look out my window and see a huge, hairy animal using my backyard as its private bathroom I would not be happy, and if it even glanced in the direction of my car I would get the .30-06 out of the closet.