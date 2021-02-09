HOTLE: Attempted murder 15,000 times over

While we hear a lot about monetary wealth in America from such places as Wall Street and the Dow Exchange, in my opinion the greatest wealth the United States has is potable drinking water.
I’m sure there are plenty of people who don’t understand this at all. Well, a good friend of mine from Washington has begun a business creating water purifiers and donating them to people in third-world countries. I’ve always been in great awe of him, as I am convinced he has saved hundreds of thousands of lives doing this. Many times I had written about his adventures to whichever country — Mexico, Burma, Tanzania, etc… — to deliver the purifiers to people greatly in need of them. I have often said that one of these days I am going to join him on a trip abroad to help him deliver the systems. Yes, that is on my bucket list.
In the United States, water has always been plentiful. It is only when there is no nearby source of drinkable water that we really learn how important it is. Worldwide, dehydration is one of the leading causes of death. Humans can only live a few days without water.
Going through the news this morning (Tuesday, Feb. 9) I came across a story that concerned me greatly. I’m forced to wonder why a bigger deal wasn’t made of it in the mainstream media. Apparently, in the town of Oldsmar, Fla., hackers broke into the computer system that controls the water purification plant and tried to poison the water supply with sodium hydroxide.
Sodium hydroxide, commonly called lye, is a powerful base. It is used in trace amounts in water purification to lower Ph (acidic) levels. It is also used in greater quantities to do such things as remove flesh from skeletons. In some cases it is used by road departments to liquefy deer carcasses in cases of roadkill. The most common use of lye is probably drain cleaner. In 2007 water was accidentally treated with too much lye in a town in Massachusetts and the result was several chemical burns among people who showered in the water.
According to the Tampa Bay News, on Friday a water worker who was working remotely saw a cursor appear on his computer screen, enter the chemical menu, and increase the amount of sodium hydroxide being used over 100 times. The worker was able to immediately stop the command from going through and the remote access system to the water supply has since been disabled. Oldsmar provides water to most of its 15,000 residents. The worker was lucky this caught his attention, as other workers also operate the plant systems remotely. Fortunately, even if the attack had been successful, there are several other safeguards in place and it would have taken more than 24 hours for the tainted water to reach the public.
Law enforcement say that had the level successfully been changed, it could have corroded the infrastructure and caused people drinking the water to become sick or possibly die. The FBI and the Secret Service have both been brought in to investigate this event. Sen. Marco Rubio says this needs to be treated as a threat to national security. The stories all say if the person who did it is apprehended, they will face state felony charges and possibly federal charges. That seems a bit weak. If this isn’t a terror attack, I don’t know what is.
I also have to wonder why this isn’t national news. There were small pieces on CNN and NPR. The rest of the information is all local. A Google search of sodium hydroxide provides more stories about the market for the chemical and manufacturers to invest in. This is a threat to the nation’s water supply we are talking about. If one water plant can be compromised, so can many others. If it was caught once, I have to wonder if it happened elsewhere and wasn’t caught.
In any event, this is something I want to see law enforcement get to the bottom of. Whoever did this needs to be brought to justice. I don’t think I am out of line saying this is attempted murder 15,000 times over.