HOTLE: Attempted murder 15,000 times over

Sodium hydroxide, commonly called lye, is a powerful base. It is used in trace amounts in water purification to lower Ph (acidic) levels. It is also used in greater quantities to do such things as remove flesh from skeletons. In some cases it is used by road departments to liquefy deer carcasses in cases of roadkill. The most common use of lye is probably drain cleaner. In 2007 water was accidentally treated with too much lye in a town in Massachusetts and the result was several chemical burns among people who showered in the water.

According to the Tampa Bay News, on Friday a water worker who was working remotely saw a cursor appear on his computer screen, enter the chemical menu, and increase the amount of sodium hydroxide being used over 100 times. The worker was able to immediately stop the command from going through and the remote access system to the water supply has since been disabled. Oldsmar provides water to most of its 15,000 residents. The worker was lucky this caught his attention, as other workers also operate the plant systems remotely. Fortunately, even if the attack had been successful, there are several other safeguards in place and it would have taken more than 24 hours for the tainted water to reach the public.